When the Bears host the Vikings in Chicago's first home game of the season at Soldier Field in Week 2, there will be adverse weather conditions on the playing surface.

Running back D'Andre Swift is uniquely positioned to excel for the Bears when the rain falls on Minnesota and Chicago.

The weather forecast in the Windy City calls for rain and storms throughout the day. It'll be tough for Caleb Williams to not only throw the ball, but throw the ball on the run. Swift and, to a lesser extent, Kyle Monangai, stand to benefit.

We know Swift can handle the rain and mud.

Last October during a Monday Night Football clash at Northwest Stadium, Swift's 15-yard reception helped set up the 38-yard game-winning field goal by kicker Jake Moody with the clock winding down. On the game, Swift had 108 rushing yards on 14 carries, good for a 7.7 YPC average, and had two catches, the other a 55-yard reception.

Dating back to his time at the University of Georgia, Swift has been a weapon when the weather is bad.

During an October 2019 game with the rain falling, Swift had 170 rushing yards and two touchdowns against an elite Mark Stoops defense during a 21-0 win over Kentucky. The Wildcats were ranked in the top 20 in scoring defense and total defense that year.

Sunday's Matchup With the Vikings Will Have 'Bear Weather'

Head coach and play-caller Ben Johnson actually appreciates bad weather. Johnson labels what Sunday's forecasts calls for "Bear weather."

The temperature is falling, which means Chicago will be comfortable. Minnesota plays in a weather-controlled dome, giving them a disadvantage.

As the calendar approaches the winter months, the Bears will only grow more comfortable on the gridiron.

Not that they weren't comfortable during a 88-degree day in Charlotte last Sunday during a 59-37 win over the Panthers.

Brian Flores's Defense Built to Have Trouble Against D'Andre Swift

Vikings defensive play-caller Brian Flores's defenses are blitz heavy, leaving the underneath and lateral areas of the field vulnerable to a pass-catching threat like Swift.

Flores's defense blitz close to 80% of snaps against Jordan Love and the Packers offense during a 39-22 win in Week 1.

That's a strategy that may not work with how mobile Williams is and how explosive Swift can be in the short passing game.

We'll see how Flores adjusts to the weather.

He needs to figure out how to mitigate the built-in advantages Swift will have.