Most Important Quotes From Chicago Bears Minicamp

The Bears held their minicamp last week, and that was the final time we'll see (or hear from) the squad until training camp.

While the few on-field highlights that have hit the airwaves are definitely the most exciting aspects of minicamp, there were also a few noteworthy soundbites from the media sessions held before and after practice.

Ben Johnson, who spoke before practice each day, highlighted a few players on both offense and defense that he thinks will play big roles for Chicago this year. Meanwhile, a few players talked about where they need to improve to take their game to the next level. With that said, a few quotes stood out as the most significant.

Montez Sweat on Austin Booker

Nov 2, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; An NFL emblem celebrating Salute to Service month is seen on the helmet of Chicago Bears defensive end Austin Booker (94) before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

"He's just scratching the surface," Sweat said. "I think he's shown a lot of flashes of the type of player that he could be. He's still young and is still learning the in's and out's of being a pro, but the sky's the limit for him."

The Bears' lack of movement in the defensive line market, both in the draft and through free agency, has been well documented this offseason. They clearly think they have the right group to get pressure on opposing quarterbacks at an increased rate (their biggest weakness last season) in 2026, and Austin Booker's continued development plays a big part in that confidence.

If Booker can hold up his end of the bargain, then the concerns surrounding their pass-rush would quickly prove to be overblown. If he can put up double-digit sacks opposite Montez Sweat, then that would be a massive boost to the entire defense.

Gervon Dexter on where he needs to show the most improvement

Jun 9, 2026; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears defensive lineman Gervon Dexter Sr. speaks during Minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

"Going back and looking at it, I felt like I needed to improve at the start of the down," Dexter said. "Whether that's get-off, or starting all the way at the stance. That's what I noted. You'll see a difference at the start of the down. You're going to see it's a whole different person."

The sky is blue, grass is green, and Gervon Dexter isn't blind. Anyone who watched the Bears' defense over the past few years would tell you that Dexter is routinely the last one off the line. There were times that he was still in his stance despite Booker or Sweat already being in the backfield.

Still, to Dexter's credit, the fact that he's been able to flash the potential that he has in the pass-rush department despite the abysmal get-off is a testament to his talent. Very rarely do you see defensive linemen standing at 6'6" and 325 lbs with his level of athleticism. The fact that he acknowledges his weakness and vows to improve upon it is a great sign, as well. He can make himself a lot of money entering the final year of his rookie contract if he does.

Braxton Jones on his comfort level

Sep 21, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears offensive tackle Braxton Jones (70) after the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

"A big piece of it is simply feeling right from the lower half," Jones said. "Last year, I was in a good place but I didn't trust it. I didn't trust the position that I was putting myself in. If you don't trust it, then you're never going to put a good outcome out there. Just continuing to that everything is good and strong. [I just need to] Continue to put myself in those great positions and trust myself in those great positions."

Ben Johnson showered Darnell Wright with praise at the podium last week. He said that the offense is more right-handed than left-handed (since Wright plays on the right side) with Wright in mind. However, left tackle Braxton Jones seems to believe that he can help the offense become more ambidextrous in 2026.

For the second year in a row, the left tackle position is the biggest question mark on the offensive line. However, Jones should be better equipped to handle the rigors of protecting Caleb Williams' blindside being another offseason removed from the fractured fibula he suffered late in the 2024 season. His anchor has never been a strong suit, but he leveled out as a league-average starter over his first three years before suffering the injury. Chicago's offense would receive a huge boost if he can at least return to that level of play this year.

Caleb Williams on where he needs to improve most

Jun 11, 2026; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) speaks during Minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

“For me it's just get the completion percentage up," Williams said. "Keep the offense on the field more. Score as many points as possible. That's my part in the team, going out there orchestrating it. It's just being able to put up as many points as possible to help our team win as many games as possible. Then keeping the turnover rate low.”

Water is wet, fish swim in it, and Caleb Williams owns a smartphone (and has a Twitter account). Williams is well aware that he needs to get his 58% completion percentage up. So does every single Packers fan who are obsessed with the Bears QB and the success he's brought to the Windy City.

The fact of the matter is Williams' playing style is not conducive to an extremely high completion percentage. Still, neither is Patrick Mahomes, and that's clearly where Williams is setting his level of expectations. Mahomes' career completion percentage currently sits at 66.2%. While it would probably be tough for Williams to reach that mark this year, even jumping up to 63% would be a substantial enough increase to completely quiet the doubters.

Ben Johnson on Kalif Raymond

Jun 9, 2026; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson speaks during Minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

"You would not know looking at him right now that he's 31 going on 32," Johnson said. "He's got this vertical push to his game that he comes raging off the football, and if you're a DB, you can't help but back up. He's been exactly what he hoped for when he came into the building. It's been as good as I've seen him in the spring based on my time with him over the past five years. I think he is going to be a huge part of what we do."

The Bears have 150 targets to replace with the two offseason departures of DJ Moore and Olamide Zaccheaus. If minicamp is any indication, free agent acquisition Kalif Raymond could fetch a significant dose of those targets. While some expected the brunt of Raymond's impact to come in the return game, he has clearly developed a strong rapport with head coach Ben Johnson during their time together in Detroit.

Many expected the loss of Moore to weigh heavily on the offense, but Raymond should lighten that blow significantly. He can't do all of the things that his predecessor can, but he's a veteran pass-catcher (in an offense with a lot of young weapons) who can handle all the underneath routes and also has the speed to open up room for other pass-catchers on intermediate throws.

Ben Johnson praising Zavion Thomas

Jun 9, 2026; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Zavion Thomas (81) passes the ball during Chicago Bears Minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

"He's got a long highlight reel in terms of showcasing that speed in the SEC," Johnson said. "He tends to make a play almost every single day right now. We really could use him and he could be a big weapon for us this year. That's what we're trying to harness right now. I think he's developing the work ethic that we expect, not only from a receiver, but from anyone on offense or the team."

Raymond wasn't the only new addition to the receiver room that Ben Johnson was hyping up last week. It's pretty clear whose decision it was to select Zavion Thomas in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft. While many thought that they might've pulled the trigger on him a bit early, Johnson was clearly a believer in the talent.

It's still (very) early to do victory laps. Like, he hasn't taken an actual snap, and it's still mid-June, extremely early. Still, it's difficult not to be excited about the potential of someone who can run the 40-yard dash in 4.2 seconds with Ben Johnson calling the shots.