Four Biggest Takeaways From Chicago Bears Minicamp

The Chicago Bears held minicamp last week, and that was the last time they'll see the field until training camp starts in late-July.

The offense looks poised to take a major leap forward in year two under Ben Johnson, and the defense should be better equipped to hold their own if they have better luck in the injury department. While no one is locking down their roster spot until the preseason (just ask Ben Johnson), a few players helped their job status by impressing the coaching staff.

There were a few significant developments on both sides of the ball. Which ones stand out as the most noteworthy?

The Bears should have no problem replacing DJ Moore

Jun 9, 2026; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Kalif Raymond (14) runs during Chicago Bears Minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

If the early signs are any indication, people are going to look silly for questioning the selection of Zavion Thomas. The third-round pick has LEGIT speed that shows up every time he gets the ball in his hands. He received glowing reviews from both Ben Johnson and Caleb Williams during their media sessions and could be a surprise key contributor on offense (as both a deep threat and gadget weapon) in 2026.

Likewise, virtually everything I mentioned above Thomas can also be applied to free agent acquisition Kalif Raymond. He should provide a much-needed veteran presence to the locker room and will probably have a well-defined role until Thomas gets his feet underneath him on offense.

There was previously some concern as to how they would replace DJ Moore's presence, but they should be just fine with the additions of Raymond and Thomas. In fact, their speed might even open up more opportunities for other pass-catchers underneath if defenses are forced to respect the deep passing game.

The starting left tackle job appears to be Braxton Jones to lose (for now)

Dec 31, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears offensive lineman Braxton Jones (70) blocks against the Atlanta Falcons at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

Braxton Jones appears primed for a bounce-back season in 2026. Both Ben Johnson and Jonah Jackson mentioned that he looks much more comfortable after he got benched three games into a disappointing 2025 campaign.

Jedrick Wills, who hasn't played since 2024 after taking a year off to recover from mounting injuries, is still his main competition for the starting job to open the season. However, Wills wasn't spotted at OTAs or minicamp. While he can still grab the starting job with a strong performance in the preseason (or if Jones struggles early in the year), Jones clearly has an inside track as it stands right now.

Ozzy Trapilo, who is recovering from a torn patellar tendon, had a rock-solid rookie season after grabbing the starting job late in the year, and could easily regain the starting job once healthy. However, that might not be until 2027 if Jones holds his own, as they probably will want to take it slow with his recovery due to the severity of the injury.

They had a few positive injury developments

Jun 11, 2026; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze (15) stretches during Minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

On the bright side, outside of their injuries at left tackle and the perpetually injured Kyler Gordon, the Bears are relatively healthy. Dayo Odeyingbo and T.J. Edwards both (somewhat surprisingly) participated in team drills at minicamp after suffering serious injuries last season. That's a great sign for both players, as neither should have any restrictions come September. Neither should Terell Smith, who also participated in team drills after tearing his patellar tendon last preseason.

Comments Rome Odunze made regarding his foot injury, where he mentioned that he is adapting to his new normal when it comes to the stress fracture he suffered last year, caught some off guard. However, anyone who has suffered a similar injury would back up that claim. The bone structure often changes after a stress fracture, and there is an adjustment period there. It shouldn't limit his potential whatsoever, and there should be much more focus surrounding his hands than his feet. He needs to eliminate the drops and (hopefully) will show improvement in bringing down contested catches.

Also, Jaylon Johnson is BACK! He had a standout performance on the first day of minicamp, when he picked off two Caleb Williams passes. He should also bounce back strong following the most disappointing season of his career.

They will probably take it slow with their rookie class (again)

Jun 11, 2026; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears offensive lineman Logan Jones (54) runs on the field during Minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The smart teams don't throw their rookie class into the fire before they're ready to perform. If last season is any indication, the Bears won't be falling into that trap under Ben Johnson. Colston Loveland had 11 catches through the first eight weeks before heating up with 47 grabs down the stretch. Luther Burden III had 13 grabs through Week 9 before catching 34 passes through Week 10 onward. Ozzy Trapilo didn't enter the starting lineup until Week 12.

While Dillon Thieneman is a safe bet to start opposite Coby Bryant in the season opener, there's a good chance that he'll be the only rookie who plays an important role in that game. I previously mentioned that Zavion Thomas had a standout performance at minicamp, but he and Kalif Raymond both bring a similar skill set to the offense, and the veteran will probably get the nod early on.

The Bears also have two quality tight ends, Colston Loveland and Cole Kmet, firmly ahead of third-round pick Sam Roush on the depth chart. He'll definitely have a role in three-TE packages, but it'll probably take a few weeks before they make that personnel a fixture of the offense, as well. Garrett Bradbury also took all of the starting reps at center, as they clearly want him to develop a rapport with Caleb Williams. Second-round pick Logan Jones could potentially win the starting center position with a strong showing in training camp, but it seems like a situation where Bradbury will also have to lose it.