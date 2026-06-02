Myles Garrett Trade Expected to Give Bears 2 Intriguing Free-Agent Options in 2027

Entering the offseason, the Chicago Bears had two major needs, one at edge rusher and one at interior defensive line.

It was very clear why. The Bears didn't get enough sacks from their edge rushers or interior defensive line last season, and Chicago sported one of the league's worst run defenses.

However, the Bears did nothing to address edge rusher and only added Neville Gallimore and a pair of rookies in sixth-round pick Jordan van den Berg and UDFA Jayden Loving to the interior.

That was not what we were expecting, and the lack of action at the two positions now puts Chicago in position to have to address both next offseason.

Luckily, the Bears might have two extra options available in free agency thanks to the Los Angeles Rams pulling off the trade for Myles Garrett.

Two Rams could be free-agent targets for Bears

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Byron Young. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the indication after the trade is the Rams won't extend edge rusher Byron Young or defensive tackle Kobie Turner, both of whom will be free agents in 2027.

"Sources say L.A. is giving early impressions it won’t extend 2027 FAs Puka Nacua, Byron Young, Kobie Turner, Steve Avila this summer," Fowler wrote.

It's conceivable the Bears could go after Nacua if he were to hit the open market, but that will depend upon how well Rome Odunze and Luther Burden perform in 2026.

Avila is a solid starting guard, but the Bears are set there for one more year with Jonah Jackson and Joe Thuney both under contract in 2027.

Why Bears should pursue Turner and Young

Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Kobie Turner. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Assuming none of the trio of Austin Booker, Dayo Odeyingbo and Shemar Turner step up in 2026, the Bears must upgrade edge rusher next offseason.

Young would be just what the doctor ordered for the Bears after he has posted 7.5 or more sacks in each of his first three campaigns, including 12 in a Pro Bowl year in 2025.

Young is also an excellent run defender, as evidenced by his 79.3 Pro Football Focus run defense grade last season, so he'd be a massive plus for the Bears in that area, also.

Turner is another game-wrecker for the Rams after he has notched seven or more sacks in all three of his seasons.

The former third-round pick is a better run defender than anyone the Bears have on the interior now after Turner tallied a 70.8 grade in run defense in 2025. That was much higher than Gervon Dexter, Grady Jarrett and Gallimore, all of whom finished with grades in the 40s against the run.

There's still a long way to go before the 2027 offseason, but as of right now it looks like the Bears will have Turner and Young as options to address what could remain to huge needs.