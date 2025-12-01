Bears' focused Ben Johnson losing his shirt but keeping his feet on the ground

As Chicago Bears players - and fans - are deliciously beginning to realize, Ben Johnson is the kind of excitable guy who will lose the shirt off his back but also the kind of rational coach who will keep his feet planted firmly on the ground.

Yes, the Bears are the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a 9-3 record. They haven't been top dog in the conference this late in the season since 2006. They're 9-1 in their last 10 and on Black Friday earned credibility and a signature win by dominating the Eagles in Philadelphia.

MORE: From O-2 to No. 1: Bears continue magical NFC ride from worst to first

Thanks to Johnson's shirtless stunt, everyone in Chicago is happy and spending "Victory Monday!" eating free hot dogs.

But with a weekend to reflect and his shirt back on, Johnson has transformed back into the single-minded head coach who calmly steered the Bears from going into the ditch after an ugly 0-2 start.

Asked about the Bears' lofty standing heading into Week 14, Johnson responded coolly:

MORE: 3 Studs and 1 Tush Push stop from Bears' shocking Week 13 domination of Eagles

"Doesn't mean anything. There's five games left. We've got a long ways to go. We have not been guaranteed a spot in the tournament yet. We have to earn that right. And the only way you can earn that right is by finding a way to win the next game. That's where our sole focus is."

That "next game", of course, comes Sunday against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Pack are right behind the Bears in the NFC North at 8-3-1. Johnson knows a loss to Green Bay will mean not only the Bears getting knocked from the top seed in the NFC, but also out of first place in their own division.

D'Andre Swift | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

More Chicago Bears NewsEmpty heading