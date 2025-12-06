Bears Week 14 rooting guide as they face NFC North showdown vs. Packers

According to ESPN's analytics, Sunday's game at Lambeau Field it pretty simple ... and definitive.

The Chicago Bears upset the Green Bay Packers and they have a 60-percent chance of winning the NFC North and a whopping 81-percent chance of making the playoffs. A loss drops those percentages significantly to 20 to win the division and only 51 of making the playoffs.

It's not a dreaded "must win" but ...

For all of its 8-1 stretch and free hot dogs and shirtless head-coach stunts, the Bears have merely put themselves in position to do something special. And, to be honest, most NFL analysts and oddsmakers don't think they'll win. A betting line that opened with Green Bay favored by only a field goal has steadily ballooned to almost a touchdown.

By Sunday night the Bears could be 10-3 with a stranglehold on the division and an inside track to keeping the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Or they could need some help from the weekend's other NFL results.

A look at other games that could benefit Chicago regardless of their outcome in Green Bay:

Falcons over Seahawks

Seattle is 9-3 and tied with the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC West. If they fail to win their division, they could wind up fighting the Bears for a Wild Card berth.

Saints over Buccaneers

We know, this chances of this happening are about as long as this game effecting the Bears' ultimate standing. But since we're being greedy, a win by Tampa Bay would improve it to 8-5 and firmly among NFC Wild Card contenders.

Cardinals over Rams

See Seattle above. A win by L.A. would improve it to 10-3, strengthening it as a division winner or as a strong Wild Card No. 1 team. The Bears could also use a loss here by the Rams in case the two teams are jostling for the NFC's No. 1 seed come January.

Chargers over Eagles

Another loss by Philly - couple with Chicago's head-to-head win - would put the Bears in all types of edges in tiebreakers with the Eagles.