Bears Week 14 rooting guide as they face NFC North showdown vs. Packers
In this story:
According to ESPN's analytics, Sunday's game at Lambeau Field it pretty simple ... and definitive.
The Chicago Bears upset the Green Bay Packers and they have a 60-percent chance of winning the NFC North and a whopping 81-percent chance of making the playoffs. A loss drops those percentages significantly to 20 to win the division and only 51 of making the playoffs.
It's not a dreaded "must win" but ...
For all of its 8-1 stretch and free hot dogs and shirtless head-coach stunts, the Bears have merely put themselves in position to do something special. And, to be honest, most NFL analysts and oddsmakers don't think they'll win. A betting line that opened with Green Bay favored by only a field goal has steadily ballooned to almost a touchdown.
MORE: Absence of Bears' WR Rome Odunze pushing odds way in Packers' favor
By Sunday night the Bears could be 10-3 with a stranglehold on the division and an inside track to keeping the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Or they could need some help from the weekend's other NFL results.
A look at other games that could benefit Chicago regardless of their outcome in Green Bay:
Falcons over Seahawks
Seattle is 9-3 and tied with the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC West. If they fail to win their division, they could wind up fighting the Bears for a Wild Card berth.
Saints over Buccaneers
We know, this chances of this happening are about as long as this game effecting the Bears' ultimate standing. But since we're being greedy, a win by Tampa Bay would improve it to 8-5 and firmly among NFC Wild Card contenders.
MORE: NFL analyst ranks Bears 'best' offensive line with Joe Thuney amazing stat
Cardinals over Rams
See Seattle above. A win by L.A. would improve it to 10-3, strengthening it as a division winner or as a strong Wild Card No. 1 team. The Bears could also use a loss here by the Rams in case the two teams are jostling for the NFC's No. 1 seed come January.
Chargers over Eagles
Another loss by Philly - couple with Chicago's head-to-head win - would put the Bears in all types of edges in tiebreakers with the Eagles.
More Chicago Bears News
Sign Up For the Bears Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Chicago Bears Newsletter
Follow BearsTalk on X
Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.Follow richiewhitt