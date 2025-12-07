Bears' C.J. Gardner-Johnson making up for surprise Kyler Gordon injury vs. Packers
In this story:
Bad news for the Chicago Bears: Top slot cornerback Kyler Gordon re-injured his groin in pre-game warm-ups Sunday at Lambeau Field and won't play against in the NFC North showdown against the Green Bay Packers.
Good news for the Chicago Bears: They signed C.J. Gardner-Johnson.
MORE: Bears Week 14 rooting guide as they face NFC North showdown vs. Packers
Bears' head coach Ben Johnson has said that Gordon's coverage skills and versatility "unlocks everything" for his defense. Last April the team signed him to a three-year, $40 million contract extension. But this year has been a slew of injuries.
Gordon has played only three games. He was placed on injured reserve with groin/calf injuries Oct. 25, and was just activated Nov. 27. He played sparingly in the big Black Friday win over the Philadelphia Eagles, but defensive coordinator Dennis Allen was looking forward to him chasing the Packers' stable of receivers.
Game-time temperature at Lambeau Field was around 15 degrees with a wind chill in the single digits. It's not certain whether the cold played a role in Gordon re-injuring his groin.
MORE: Absence of Bears' WR Rome Odunze pushing odds way in Packers' favor
What is certain is that the Bears got themselves an elite insurance policy in Gardner-Johnson. On Green Bay's first drive, he had four tackles and then intercepted a Jordan Love pass deep in Chicago territory to keep the game scoreless in the first quarter.
More Chicago Bears News
Sign Up For the Bears Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Chicago Bears Newsletter
Follow BearsTalk on X
Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.Follow richiewhitt