Angry Bears fans react to Rams loss with trashed TVs and calls to trade Caleb Williams

Taking fans on a rollercoaster ride that embodied a Chicago Bears' season like no other, Caleb Williams made one of the best throws in the history of the NFL and then followed it with an interception he'll regret forever.

On a frigid, snowy night at Soldier Field, the Bears again staged an improbable late rally but then lost the Divisional Round playoff game from a winning position. With the ball at the Los Angeles Rams' 48-yard line and needing only a field goal to advance to the NFC Championship Game, Williams threw a pass to his trusted receiver - DJ Moore - that has made countless memorable catches this season.

But on a rare mixed signal, Moore only jogged in his route across the field and never saw Williams' pass that was intercepted by the Rams' Kam Curl at the 22. The Rams took the ball and drove for the winning field goal, ending the Bears' season and breaking Chicago's heart in the process.

Williams threw three interceptions in the 20-17 loss.

As expected, fans' emotions were as wild as the game and, really, the entire season. Some were proud of a team that exceeded expectations and came so close to a berth in the NFC title game.

I know this shit hurts, but considering where the bears were for the last 5 years, getting to within a few inches of a championship game in Ben Johnson’s first year is remarkable. Hold your head, bears will be a problem for a while. — 優木 せつ菜 🇯🇵 | Medalist season 2 (@Nljigakulive) January 19, 2026

I love you no matter what. Best season we’ve had in nearly 20 years. We will run it back next season — Goblin (@TheGoblinnn) January 19, 2026

Other fans vented some irrational frustration targeted at Williams, Moore and even head coach Ben Johnson.

Time to fire Ben Johnson. A loss is unacceptable, especially to a garbage team. Let alone a Matthew Stafford led team. Least clutch coach of all time and most overrated playcaller ever. We’ll always be inferior to the Rams & the rest of the NFC North. — JR (@PurelyJR) January 19, 2026

Get DJ Moore off my team now — AJ | Toast Sports (@AJ_ToastSports) January 19, 2026

I speak for ALL Bears fans when I say TRADE Caleb Williams — Kevin Tomal (@kevin_tomal) January 19, 2026

Other Bears understandably just wanted to vent after one of the most heart-breaking losses in franchise history. A couple even admitted to smashing their TVs in the wake of the defeat.

I just smashed my TV in front of 30 guests at my party because of the game. My wife just took our crying kids and said they’re all spending the week at a hotel. This team has ruined my life and my party. I can’t handle this anymore. Goodbye Bears. I am no longer a fan. 👋 — Ethan (@BrewCrewEthan) January 19, 2026

In Johnson's first season the Bears improved from 5-12 to 11-6, won the NFC North, won a playoff game for the first time in 15 years and, in case we forget, they also beat the hated Green Bay Packers twice.

“At least we beat the Packers” “21-3” pic.twitter.com/kBbQCFZdNj — Ray Nimmo (@Ray_Nimmo) January 19, 2026

Bears-Rams | David Banks-Imagn Images

