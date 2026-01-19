Angry Bears fans react to Rams loss with trashed TVs and calls to trade Caleb Williams
Taking fans on a rollercoaster ride that embodied a Chicago Bears' season like no other, Caleb Williams made one of the best throws in the history of the NFL and then followed it with an interception he'll regret forever.
On a frigid, snowy night at Soldier Field, the Bears again staged an improbable late rally but then lost the Divisional Round playoff game from a winning position. With the ball at the Los Angeles Rams' 48-yard line and needing only a field goal to advance to the NFC Championship Game, Williams threw a pass to his trusted receiver - DJ Moore - that has made countless memorable catches this season.
But on a rare mixed signal, Moore only jogged in his route across the field and never saw Williams' pass that was intercepted by the Rams' Kam Curl at the 22. The Rams took the ball and drove for the winning field goal, ending the Bears' season and breaking Chicago's heart in the process.
Williams threw three interceptions in the 20-17 loss.
As expected, fans' emotions were as wild as the game and, really, the entire season. Some were proud of a team that exceeded expectations and came so close to a berth in the NFC title game.
Other fans vented some irrational frustration targeted at Williams, Moore and even head coach Ben Johnson.
Other Bears understandably just wanted to vent after one of the most heart-breaking losses in franchise history. A couple even admitted to smashing their TVs in the wake of the defeat.
In Johnson's first season the Bears improved from 5-12 to 11-6, won the NFC North, won a playoff game for the first time in 15 years and, in case we forget, they also beat the hated Green Bay Packers twice.
