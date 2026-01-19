Ben Johnson's aggressive mindset keeps Bears close against Rams at snowy Soldier Field
In this story:
Give him credit, Ben Johnson is nothing but consistent. And his consistent aggressiveness paid off for a touchdown early in the second quarter of Sunday night's Divisional Round game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Aggressive by nature, the Chicago Bears' head coach knows it will take touchdowns and not field goals to beat the Rams and MVP favorite quarterback Matthew Stafford. So on Chicago's opening drive at snowy, frigid Soldier Field the Bears passed up a field goal and went for 4th-and-2 at L.A.'s 21-yard line.
MORE: NFL experts predict highest-scoring game in playoff history between Bears and Rams
Quarterback Caleb Williams overthrew tight end Colston Loveland on a pass that sailed for an interception. But the message was sent. Loud and clear.
Points will be scored. Punts will be a last option.
The Rams capitalized on the empty possession with a 14-play drive to take a 7-0 lead. But here came the Bears and Johnson, resilient and stubborn as ever.
They converted two 3rd-and-1s and moved inside the Red Zone, only to face another fourth down at the Rams' 3-yard line. Johnson didn't hesitate. On the first play of the second quarter, Williams threw a perfect pass over a linebacker and between two defensive backs into the waiting arms of receiver DJ Moore for a game-tying touchdown.
MORE: ESPN analyst makes shocking 2026 MVP prediction for Bears' Caleb Williams
It's "Bear Weather" at Soldier Field. But the Rams have also been put on alert: It's also a Ben Johnson attitude.
More Chicago Bears News:
Sign Up For the Bears Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Chicago Bears Newsletter
Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.Follow richiewhitt