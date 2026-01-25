Bears Bracing to Lose Top Defensive Assistant to Mike McCarthy's Steelers
The Chicago Bears' success this season won't come without a price. To the victors go the spoils. But also the requests to interview assistant coaches.
After last week the Philadelphia Eagles asked for permission to interview Bears' offensive coordinator Declan Doyle, there is now growing sentiment that Chicago could also lose its defensive coordinator.
The Pittsburgh Steelers this weekend hired Mike McCarthy to replace Mike Tomlin as their head coach. The connections between McCarthy and Al Harris are too strong to ignore
Harris played for McCarthy as a defensive back with the Green Bay Packers from 2006-09. He later joined McCarthy's coaching staff with Dallas Cowboys, where he was in charge of the secondary but in 2024 was promoted to assistant head coach.
When McCarthy was fired after the 2024 season, Harris joined Ben Johnson's staff in Chicago. Under his guidance, the Bears led the NFL this season with 23 interceptions. Kevin Byard led the league in picks, Nahshon Wright had a breakout season and even the much maligned Tyrique Stevenson enjoyed a bounce-back season under Harris in 2025.
It could be time for Harris to become a defensive coordinator. And for the Bears to start searching for an Al Harris replacement in the secondary.
