Bears CB Nahshon Wright's Breakout 2025 Season Added Another Chapter

The Chicago Bears added another late-season accolade to their remarkable 2025 campaign, as cornerback Nahshon Wright has been selected to participate in the Pro Bowl games, joining the NFC roster following playoff adjustments.

The team announced Wright's selection this week, noting that he was added as a replacement, which is common after injuries, Super Bowl qualifiers, and general player opt-outs.

While the Pro Bowl games no longer resemble the traditional game itself, it remains a meaningful honor for a player's season-long performance.

For Wright, the nod serves as a notable milestone for a player who was teetering on becoming yet another NFL journeyman. He carved out a critical role in the Bears' secondary in 2025, providing size, length, and ball skills on the perimeter. He was fantastic at the catch point and proved capable of handling difficult coverage assignments, earning trust from the coaching staff week over week.

While Chicago experienced injuries across the secondary, Wright emerged as a reliable option for a unit that was frequently tested. Wright's Pro Bowl nod comes at a great time, as he's scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

"I've been excited all day," Wright said after hearing he's been added to the Pro Bowl games. "My fiancée and I were getting ready to go eat with my kids. When we got to the restaurant, I couldn't even eat. I'm super excited."

Wright joins Kevin Byard III and Jaquan Brisker as key starters in the Bears' secondary whose contracts are set to expire. It's highly unlikely Chicago can bring back all three.

It's now up to GM Ryan Poles to determine whether Wright's breakout season was a mirage or, if with an expanded role, he proved he really is one of the NFC's top players at his position.

"My confidence started to grow throughout OTAs and training camp," Wright said, "just knowing that coach Al, [defensive coordinator] Dennis Allen and [head coach] Ben [Johnson] trusted me being out there with the starters making plays. There were so many things that just fell in line for me, which I was super grateful for, but the confidence came from the coaches believing in me more so than anything."