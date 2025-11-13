Bears' Dennis Allen has 6-word message for how Caleb Williams plays quarterback
Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen has a full plate this week. The Bears are hitting the road to take on the Minnesota Vikings, who upset Chicago at Soldier Field 27-24 back in Week 1, and Allen needs to figure out how to stop them. Superstar receiver Justin Jefferson poses the top matchup problem for the Bears and their banged-up defense, as well as a strong running game. Luckily, the real strength of the Bears defense under Dennis Allen is knowing how to adapt to adversity.
But that's not all the Bears have going for them. For the first time in what feels like years, the Bears' offense is proving to be a dominant force, especially in the fourth quarter and 'gotta-have-it' situations. The credit for their proficiency goes to the entire unit, but one player in particular has stood out as key to Chicago winning six of their last seven games: quarterback Caleb Williams.
Allen spoke briefly about his quarterback during his media appearance on Thursday, but the few words he said spoke volumes. He started off by detailing Williams' tremendous growth since training camp, a sentiment that has been echoed by head coach Ben Johnson. But it was his description of Williams' style of playing quarterback that really stood out.
In describing how Williams uses his athleticism and ability to throw on the run as a weapon, Allen had six words to say: "I'm glad he's on our side."
Caleb Williams is close to a true breakout season
I would imagine that every player on Chicago's roster nodded along when they heard Allen say that. Watching some of the insane throws that Williams has made has been fascinating for the fans and players, but to Chicago's upcoming opponents, it's pure nightmare fuel.
What's even scarier for the rest of the league is that Williams appears to be only just getting started on his rise up the NFL QB rankings. Remember, this is only his second season and his first with Ben Johnson. Unless his development goes completely off the rails, this is the worst that Williams will ever be, and he's arguably on pace for a Pro Bowl season.
Grab some shades, Bears fans. The future of this franchise is brighter than the sun.