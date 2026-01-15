Bears' latest injury report brings more good news ahead of Rams Divisional matchup

Chicago's latest injury report ahead of Sunday's NFC Divisional Round game against the Los Angeles Rams came Thursday with encouraging signs for the Bears' roster.

There was a mix of full and limited participants, and only one 'DNP.

Cornerback Nick McCloud (groin) sat out once again, putting his availabity for Sunday's game in doubt. His absence could impact Chicago's nickel rotation, particularly against a Rams passing attack that's the most efficient and downright lethal in the NFL.

Among the encouraging developments for the Bears' injuries are C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who's returning from a concussion. He was a full participant, suggesting he'll be back after missing the Wild Card win over the Green Bay Packers.

Braxton Jones (knee) also practiced in full. He's expected to be the LT2 behind Theo Benedet, but having him available in case Benedet struggles is a boon for the Bears' offensive line. Remeber: it wasn't that long ago that Jones was valued as a quality starting left tackle.

Defensive lineman and former first-rounder Joe Tryon-Shoyinka logged a full practice, too. He provides more options for coordinator Dennis Allen in a game that will likely test the endurance of all the Bears' edge defenders.

The Chicago Bears' top two wide receivers, DJ Moore and Rome Odunze, were dubbed limited participants. Moore is battling a knee injury, while Odunze continues to nurse a foot injury that kept him out of five regular-season games.

Overall, Thursday's injury report was more good news than concern for Chicago.

