Bears Should Be Watching Myles Garrett After Latest Offseason Development with Browns

Myles Garrett would be a game-changing addition for the Chicago Bears and there isn't anyone who could say differently.

Even if the Bears didn't have a massive need along the edge, there isn't a world in which Chicago should say no to a trade for the best edge rusher in the NFL who is coming off a season in which he broke the single-season sacks record.

Garrett's historic season came after he requested a trade during the offseason. That request didn't last long, though, as the Browns backed up the Brinks truck and paid him a heaping sum of money that convinced Garrett to stay in Cleveland.

That seemed to close the door on Garrett getting traded for good, but a few developments during the offseason have cracked that door back open, even if just a little bit.

Latest Myles Garrett development

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The first thing kicking off Garrett trade speculation this offseason was the Browns modifying his contract. The modification created cap flexibility for the Browns by pushing back option dates, but as Jason Fitzgerald of Over The Cap's pointed out, it also made his contract easier to move in a trade.

"This is a pretty bizarre move on Garrett’s end as it defers the payment of salary each year to Garrett and really just opens up a trade window each year, except Garrett has a no trade provision. It is hard to really tell what the logic is here from either side," he said.

The latest development with Garrett wouldn't necessarily be a big deal on its own, but when coupled with the contract situation, it's noteworthy.

That development is Garrett not showing up for the start of the offseason program. Yes, it's voluntary, but lest we forget Garrett has a new head coach and defensive coordinator to get to know and doing that as early as possible would certainly be more beneficial than not.

“Well, first of all, as I’ve said before, this is voluntary for our players to be here,” Browns head coach Monken said of Garrett's absence, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “I think if you asked every coach in the NFL would they like every player to be there, of course. "

"I think there’s certain parts of what we do from a connection standpoint that I think is important to be here, from a schematic standpoint. Hell, I’ve been part of a team since I’ve been five years old, there’s nothing like it. I wouldn’t miss it, because that’s me. That’s how I’m wired. But it is voluntary. Myles will be ready. I’m not worried about Myles.”

Browns' response to Garrett trade speculation

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

When asked about Garrett's contract modification and the idea that it had to do with a possible trade, general manager Andrew Berry immediately shot it down.

"If we wanted to trade Myles, we wouldn't have needed to make a contract adjustment," Berry said, according to ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi. "So it doesn't have anything to do with that."

"Myles is a career Brown," he added. "He is one of the faces of our organization. I think we've been very clear both past and present in terms of our feelings. I understand all the questions. I'll be honest, I don't really want to waste a ton more breath on the topic."

Of course, you'd expect Berry to say those things, publicly and he has been consistent in saying them. But even behind the scenes, reporters are hearing Garrett isn't going to get traded, as Mike Garafolo of NFL Network heard that the Browns are "adamant" about not trading the superstar edge rusher.

Browns should want to trade Garrett

Cleveland Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

None of what Berry has said means Garrett will actually finish his career in Cleveland. Garrett has gotten frustrated with all of the Browns' losing before, and if history tells us anything, Cleveland isn't likely to succeed in this current rebuild, which could lead to another Garrett trade request in the no-so-distant future.

But, quite frankly, the Browns should not wait for Garrett to make that request to deal him and should take the initiative because, as Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated noted, "I don't think the timelines match up anymore."

By that Breer means Garrett's prime could very well be over before the Browns are competing, if they even get to that point. Garrett is now 30 and will be 31 in December and his value may never be higher than it is right now.

💻 @AlbertBreer



Why isn't Myles Garrett at #DawgPound voluntary minicamp right now? Is there anything to read into here, especially given his recent contract restructure?#NFL #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/JQrGlO1YxT — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) April 8, 2026

The Browns would get at least two first-round picks for him and that would strap another rocket booster to their rebuild that is going to take multiple more years, assuming their franchise quarterback isn't currently on the roster.

A deeper dive into Bears' need at edge rusher

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley and Chicago Bears defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

We've written about the Bears' need for an edge rusher on several occasions during the offseason, and for good reason.

The Bears finished with just 35 sacks last season, tied for the seventh-fewest in the league. Chicago also recorded the second-lowest pass-rush win rate, per ESPN's metrics.

With Super Bown aspirations in 2026 following a big step forward in 2025, and in a competitive NFC North division that has talented passing attacks like the Detroit Lions' and the Green Bay Packers' (the Minnesota Vikings' should be improved with the addition of Kyler Murray), that isn't going to cut it.

We know the Bears are set on one side with Montez Sweat, but there is nothing to fear about the Bears' other EDGE spot. Dayo Odeyingbo is a total wild card after a disappointing first season that saw him record one sack in eight games before suffering a torn Achilles, and Austin Booker is a nice depth piece but not a starting-caliber player the Bears can depend on.

Adding an elite and borderline legendary edge rusher like Garrett, who posted a record-breaking 23 sacks last season and won the Defensive Player of the Year award, would not only supercharge the edge rusher room, but the Bears' entire defensive unit, also.

The feasibility of a Bears trade for Garrett

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles. | David Banks-Imagn Images

On the surface, the Bears' cap space situation makes it look like the team wouldn't be able to afford Garrett's contract, but as we have pointed out, there is plenty more wiggle room for Chicago thanks to the option of restructuring contracts.

Doing all that and adding Garrett's deal might cause some strain in the near future, but the Bears need to be all in and capitalize on the rookie-contract window with Caleb Williams' contract.

Of course, Garrett has a no-trade clause he'd have to waive, but with the Bears ascending to a true contender, it's logical to think Garrett would have serious interest in going to Chicago.