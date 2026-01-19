Bears “Stock Up” Divisional Round: Jaquan Brisker put it all on the line

No moral victories. No real silver lining.

No matter how you slice it, the Chicago Bears lost with the NFC Championship game on the line, and their season is over, just like that.

But it wasn’t all bad, and a few players might’ve reminded people just how much they matter to a competitive Bears team.

Jaquan Brisker

The Bears have some major decisions to make going forward with their backs against the proverbial salary cap wall, and the safety position is one of the biggest trouble spots, with Brisker and Kevin Byard about to hit unrestricted free agency.

But if there was one game that would make you think really hard about keeping Brisker—the oft-injured but tone-setting box safety—this was the one. Brisker was everywhere in this one. Defending passes down the field, coming up with key stops in the run game, sacking Matthew Stafford, you name it. Literally, everywhere. One way or another, Brisker just made himself some money. Given Ryan Poles drafted him, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him try to keep him around, as he did with…

Kyler Gordon

Having the talented nickel corner back in the lineup made such a difference. Watching him execute a Khalil Mack-level ghost move for a sack on Stafford was a borderline spiritual experience back when we thought the Bears still had a shot to win that game. And remember: he had those moves in his bag after barely playing in 2025. If he can ever string together a healthy season, this guy could be one of the most impactful slot corners in the league.

Ryan Poles

This year felt like way more hits than misses for the Chicago Bears general manager, nailing the Ben Johnson hire, Caleb Williams’ development, grabbing Joe Thuney for a fourth-round pick, and picking Colston Loveland, to name a few. It feels like a testament to the plan that so many of us believe the Bears will be back in this position soon, despite there being no guarantee of it. The vision for a championship contender is finally taking shape, and Poles deserves his credit. That said, the job doesn't get much easier from here.

