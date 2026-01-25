Ben Johnson's Message for the Chicago Bears in 2026 is Clear, and it's Awesome

The Chicago Bears could've spent the week after the Divisional Round loss to the Los Angeles Rams patting themselves on the back. They could've looked ahead to 2026 with a feeling that they've arrived and are ready to move into that legitimate contender status.

But that wouldn't be the Ben Johnson way.

"Yeah, there is no building off of this," Johnson said. "We go back to square one. We are back at the bottom again. And that's really all 32 teams. If you feel otherwise, you're probably missing the big picture."

It's a telling quote, not just for what Johnson actually said, but what he's dismissing, too. He's dismissing the idea that one successful season is indicative of next year being just as good, if not better. His point is clear (and blunt): the 2025 season is over, and it has nothing to do with how 2026 will turn out.

Johnson's approach is perfect for where the Chicago Bears are in their arc. They've made tangible strides in 2025, but history is littered with teams that regress after what felt like a breakthrough campaign. It's easy to mistake one good year as a finished product, and Johnson is doing his part to make sure that mistake isn't being made.

"We got to start from scratch," he said. "We got to start fromm fundamentals.

"We got to give a little bit more if we want to take this thing over the top."

It's a message that mirrors how Johnson has approached his offense since arriving in Chicago. Rather than chase quick fixes or lean on the reputation he brought with him from the Detroit Lions, he's emphasized execution and repeatable habits. It's a mindset that more than just stabilized the offense in 2025. It's led to Caleb Williams' significant development, one of the NFL's best rushing games, and, best of all, points.

Ben Johnson compared the Bears' journey to someone trying to shed 50 pounds.

"You're trying to lose 50 pounds. The first 30 is the easiest," Johnson said. "The last 20, that's the hard part."

In other words, the Bears have lost the easy weight. They're no longer irrelevant or the NFC North's punching bag. Now, it's time to lose the hard weight, where discipline and consistency are required to become a bona fide Super Bowl contender.

"So, we did a nice job this year," Johnson said. "But it's not enough. We got to do more."