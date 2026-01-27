Chicago Bears Coach Thinks Luther Burden III Is Just Getting Started
In this story:
Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III may not have exploded statistically as a rookie in 2025, but inside Halas Hall, the belief that he will one day become a star is crystal clear.
Bears wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El spoke with WGN's Jarrett Payton and expanded on just how high Chicago is on Burden.
"Very special, and he hadn't really scratched the surface," Randle El said. "He's done some things in practice, and you're like, whoa, you just kind of like, okay. If you go back and look at the film, like, okay. This is why I was so excited in the draft room for this dude because you see it.
MORE: Bears WR DJ Moore Breaks Silence After Disappointing End to the 2025 Season
"Now, the only thing that kept him from really getting going early on was the injury he had in the offseason. He hadn't had a full offseason. And because of that, it kind of slows you down before you get to, you know, the regular season or what have you. That's what it was and man once he finally started getting the hang of it in terms of, I'm talking about alignment and assignment. I got to be where I'm supposed to be when I'm supposed to be there. I can't fool the quarterback. And, man, if I just get the ball, we knew it. You know, we knew— hey, when he gets the ball in his hands, he lights up. We know that."
Burden certainly did light it up whenever his number was called.
For rookie wide receivers, timing is everything, particularly in an offense like Ben Johnson's that's built on precision. Missing those critical offseason reps meant Burden had to play catch-up on alignments, route adjustments, and timing with Caleb Williams.
MORE: How Caleb Williams’ Breakout Changes the Chicago Bears’ All-Time QB Rankings
Burden ended his rookie year with 47 catches for 652 yards and two touchdowns.
But Burden's talent was simply undeniable. When Rome Odunze went down with a stress fracture in his foot, it was Burden who stepped up and became the Chicago Bears' top wideout. It felt like a sign of things to come in 2026 and beyond.
Randle El's comments weren't simply coach-speak. They were a reminder that Burden's rookie year built the foundation for a ceiling that is as high as any young wide receiver's in the NFL.
More Chicago Bears News
Sign Up For the Bears Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Chicago Bears Newsletter
Bryan Perez founded and operated Bears Talk, a Chicago sports blog. Prior to that, he covered the Bears for USA Today’s Bears Wire and NBC Sports Chicago. In addition to his Chicago Bears coverage, Perez is a respected member of NFL Draft media and was a past winner of The Huddle's Mock Draft competition. Bryan's past life includes time as a Northeast scout for the CFL's Ottawa Redblacks.