Chicago Bears Coach Thinks Luther Burden III Is Just Getting Started

Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III may not have exploded statistically as a rookie in 2025, but inside Halas Hall, the belief that he will one day become a star is crystal clear.

Bears wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El spoke with WGN's Jarrett Payton and expanded on just how high Chicago is on Burden.

Antwaan Randle El on Luther Burden- “He’s very special and he hasn’t even scratched the surface yet.”



Antwaan Randle El on Luther Burden- "He's very special and he hasn't even scratched the surface yet."

"Very special, and he hadn't really scratched the surface," Randle El said. "He's done some things in practice, and you're like, whoa, you just kind of like, okay. If you go back and look at the film, like, okay. This is why I was so excited in the draft room for this dude because you see it.

"Now, the only thing that kept him from really getting going early on was the injury he had in the offseason. He hadn't had a full offseason. And because of that, it kind of slows you down before you get to, you know, the regular season or what have you. That's what it was and man once he finally started getting the hang of it in terms of, I'm talking about alignment and assignment. I got to be where I'm supposed to be when I'm supposed to be there. I can't fool the quarterback. And, man, if I just get the ball, we knew it. You know, we knew— hey, when he gets the ball in his hands, he lights up. We know that."

Burden certainly did light it up whenever his number was called.

Caleb Williams' 65-yard touchdown pass to rookie Luther Burden III traveled 62.1 yards in the air, the longest completion in the NFL this season, and Caleb's longest completion of his career.

For rookie wide receivers, timing is everything, particularly in an offense like Ben Johnson's that's built on precision. Missing those critical offseason reps meant Burden had to play catch-up on alignments, route adjustments, and timing with Caleb Williams.

Burden ended his rookie year with 47 catches for 652 yards and two touchdowns.

But Burden's talent was simply undeniable. When Rome Odunze went down with a stress fracture in his foot, it was Burden who stepped up and became the Chicago Bears' top wideout. It felt like a sign of things to come in 2026 and beyond.

Randle El's comments weren't simply coach-speak. They were a reminder that Burden's rookie year built the foundation for a ceiling that is as high as any young wide receiver's in the NFL.