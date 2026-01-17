Darnell Wright's All-Pro breakthrough validates crucial Chicago Bears decision

When Darnell Wright was named Second-Team All-Pro following the 2025 season, the recognition validated his ascent up the offensive tackle ranks since 2023 as well as the long-term vision Ryan Poles and the Chicago Bears had for the offensive line.

For Wright, however, the distinction was about more than just his individual accomplishments.

"I think it was just a little bit of relief," Wright said. "Just because all the people that have kind of like poured into me, I just wanted them to have some credit, like Dan, Kyle, you know, Pierre in the weight room. Mark in the weight room. Poles, he believed in me.

MORE: Despite breakout 2025 season, Bears face long Super Bowl odds

"It felt good, obviously, for me. But I just wanted everybody, you know, to kind of help me out and poured into me to reap the benefits."

Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images

Darnell Wright's comments underlined howmuch of his rise is the result of the Bears' infrastructure. He was one of two Bears offensive linemen to earn All-Pro honors this season (Joe Thuney), a notable achievement for a franchise whose offensive line has long been a problem area.

Selected 10th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, Wright was never considered a flashy pick. He was viewed more as a functional one, if not controversial.

MORE: Chicago Bears' 2025 rookie class earns impressive ranking from ESPN

The Bears traded down from the ninth pick to No. 10, opting to pass on defensive tackle Jalen Carter, who was viewed at the time as one of the top overall prospects in the 2023 class. The Philadelphia Eagles picked Carter with the selection Chicago dealt to them.

It was a decision that Bears Nation immediately questioned. But by 2025, Wright has become one of the most important pieces on Chicago's offense. He has been a full-time starter since his rookie year and has been as dependable and reliable as any player on the roster. It's an added plus that he plays a premium position.

Indeed, Carter has flashed disruptive ability for the Eagles, but any doubt about Wright being the right pick has long been erased. He's proven that the Chicago Bears -- and GM Ryan Poles -- had the right process, at the right time, to make the right pick.

More Chicago Bears News: