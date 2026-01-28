Bears' Ben Johnson Could Target Fired Offensive Coordinator as Declan Doyle Insurance

Declan Doyle isn't going to the Philadelphia Eagles, but the young offensive coordinator could still be leaving the Chicago Bears.

Is it time for Ben Johnson to hire an insurance policy?

While Doyle turned down the Eagles this week, the Baltimore Ravens have shown an interest in interviewing him for their offensive coordinator role. Johnson calls the plays for the Bears, but Doyle is considered a bright mind destined to be a head coach.

In other words, keep an eye on Tanner Engstrand.

Though at first blush it seems irrational to covet an assistant who was just fired after overseeing one of the NFL's worst offenses with the New York Jets. Engstrand has deep connections with Johnson. Initially the Jets demoted him from calling plays, but then decided to outright fire him.

The woeful Jets were 29th in offense this season, but Engstrand's working relationship might trump his most recent performance. They worked together on the Detroit Lions' offensive staff from 2020-24, with Engstrang being everything from offensive assistant to quality control to tight ends coach to passing game coordinator.

The Bears lost running backs coach Eric Bieniemy to the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason, and Doyle is still be recruited by other teams as well. Don't be surprised if Johnson's brings on a familiar face to reinforce his suddenly shaky offensive staff.

