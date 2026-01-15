Ed Reed breaks down Ben Johnson’s secret weapons for Bears offense

There might not be a defensive player in NFL history who knows ball better than Hall-of-Fame safety Ed Reed, who spent more than a decade terrorizing opposing quarterbacks on the back end of the vaunted Baltimore Ravens defense.

And he loves what he’s seeing out of Ben Johnson and the Chicago Bears.

Reed singled out the Bears for his Microsoft Copilot breakdown of the week to see how Johnson’s got Caleb Williams and the offense humming in 2025-26. In particular, the legendary ball-hawk honed in on two major aspects of their offense that has made them—and the offense they’re about to face this weekend in the Los Angeles Rams—so lethal: condensed formations, which brings receivers and tight ends in tight toward the ball, and motions to make defenses declare their coverage.

“Condensed formation forces the defense to show their hand,” Reed explained as he shuffled through a number of plays, especially against the Philadelphia Eagles, in which Chicago ripped off big plays.

Then, as he showed on multiple occasions, motions by receivers and tight ends, which are sometimes even accompanied by pulls from tight ends or offensive linemen, make defenses think on their feet constantly and change the math equations of each play.

“For us defenders, to have us think and communicate, talk about the different run gap you have off of motion—those motions, it helps them colelct information and ultimately helps them put themselves in the best call to be successful,” Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates told Reed on the show.

“That type of offense is very complicated to go against. That’s what makes their offense elite.”

While Johnson’s reputation for trick plays and crazy passing numbers is what got Bears fans excited about him coming to coach Williams, it’s Johnson’s run game that has truly transformed Chicago’s offense, thereby allowing even more productivity off of play action.

That’s why Reed’s tips for beating the Bears are less about stopping any one player or play type, but about disrupting the challenges their offense presents.

“My blueprint to stop the Chicago Bears offense is put your hands on their receivers. … Get lined up, communication on defense as much as you can because of the shifts and motions. Know where you’re supposed to be, be where you’re supposed to be.”

Ironically, that very same philosophy applies to the Rams, who have also been masters of motion and condensed formations under Sean McVay and have physical receivers like Puka Nacua and Davante Adams who block in the run game and catch down the field.

In short: Sunday night’s game might come down to who follows Reed’s advice the best, who takes care of the ball the best, and who has the ball last.

