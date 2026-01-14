Rams WR Davante Adams does NOT want to play in ‘Bear Weather’ this weekend

Let’s never doubt again that “Bear Weather” matters when teams have to come to Soldier Field to play the Chicago Bears in the playoffs. Especially when the weather is set to be as frigid as projected on Sunday, with nighttime temperatures expected to feel almost -10 degrees.

If you still do, just listen to what Los Angeles Rams (and ex-Green Bay Packers) receiver Davante Adams said after finding out his team was playing the Bears this weekend.

“First, I was thinking, ‘What’s this weather about to be like?’” Adams immediately admitted to Kay Adams on the Up and Adams show yesterday. “And of course, the worst two possible days, we’re going down there.”

Even though Davante tried to play it off with an “It is what it is” and noting he has the cold stored in his memory banks from his time playing in Green Bay and New York, it was too late. He’d already shown weakness, and Kay, a Chicago native herself, pressed him on whether or not he and Matthew Stafford had gotten soft since moving out to Los Angeles.







“A little bit, I’m not gonna lie,” Davante fessed up.

“I’m not worried about it. I would just much rather be comfortable than go out and play in—what, I think it’s a high of 17. … Some of the best games of my career were in these types of conditions, so I’m not too much worried about it. It’s just more about how we’re going to feel out there.”

And that, my friends, is why the Chicago Bears wanted the No. 2 seed so badly—and were very fortunate to still get it after losing in Week 18.

Also, while Davante might have had some good games in the cold—after all, playing in Green Bay during the winter isn’t a picnic, either—his quarterback Matthew Stafford notoriously has not fared very well in the elements. And Adams can’t throw himself the ball.

Sprinkle in that fact that there might even be some snow around kickoff time, and the weather might be conspiring to help the Bears make an NFC Championship appearance.

It’ll still take a big-time effort from the Bears on both sides of the ball to send Stafford, Adams, Puka Nacua, and the Rams’ top-ranked offense back to Los Angeles empty-handed. But if the weather’s as rough as expected on Sunday, those California boys might be in for quite a shock. That’s nothing but a good thing for the Bears.

More Chicago Bears News: