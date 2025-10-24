NFL analyst ranks 3 tight ends not named Colston Loveland among 10 best rookies
With each passing week of visible improvement, critics of Ryan Poles are being quieted about his drafting of Caleb Williams. But unless something changes dramatically - and quick - they will just be getting warmed up harpooning the Chicago Bears' general manager for his selection of Colston Loveland.
We've detailed how it sure looks as though the Bears made a mistake in drafting Loveland 10th overall instead of Tyler Warren. While Loveland has only eight catches for 78 yards, the Indianapolis Colts' rookie has 33 catches and four combined touchdowns.
More frustrating for Bears fans, it's not just Warren.
In ranking the NFL's Top 10 Best Rookies through Week 7, Sports illustrated includes three tight ends. None of them, obviously, are named Colston Loveland.
Warren, drafted four spots behind Loveland, is ranked No. 2 behind only Tampa Bay Buccaneers' receiver Emeka Egbuka. The Los Angeles Chargers' Oronde Gadsden is No. 8, and Harold Fannin of the Cleveland Browns is No. 9. Gadsden was drafted in the fifth round; Fannin the third.
Bears Still Waiting on Colston Loveland's 'Breakout' Game
Loveland has battled a hip injury that has helped limit his production. He is coming off his "best" performance of the season last week in the win over the New Orleans Saints, but it was a modes three catches for 24 yards.
If the Bears hope to continue their four-game winning streak Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens and grow into a viable playoff team, you have to think at some point Loveland develops into a bigger part of Williams' weapons in the pass offense.