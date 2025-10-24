Bear Digest

NFL analyst ranks 3 tight ends not named Colston Loveland among 10 best rookies

While several rookie tight ends are flourishing across the NFL, the Chicago Bears' Colston Loveland continues to flounder

Richie Whitt

With each passing week of visible improvement, critics of Ryan Poles are being quieted about his drafting of Caleb Williams. But unless something changes dramatically - and quick - they will just be getting warmed up harpooning the Chicago Bears' general manager for his selection of Colston Loveland.

We've detailed how it sure looks as though the Bears made a mistake in drafting Loveland 10th overall instead of Tyler Warren. While Loveland has only eight catches for 78 yards, the Indianapolis Colts' rookie has 33 catches and four combined touchdowns.

More frustrating for Bears fans, it's not just Warren.

In ranking the NFL's Top 10 Best Rookies through Week 7, Sports illustrated includes three tight ends. None of them, obviously, are named Colston Loveland.

Warren, drafted four spots behind Loveland, is ranked No. 2 behind only Tampa Bay Buccaneers' receiver Emeka Egbuka. The Los Angeles Chargers' Oronde Gadsden is No. 8, and Harold Fannin of the Cleveland Browns is No. 9. Gadsden was drafted in the fifth round; Fannin the third.

Bears Still Waiting on Colston Loveland's 'Breakout' Game

Loveland has battled a hip injury that has helped limit his production. He is coming off his "best" performance of the season last week in the win over the New Orleans Saints, but it was a modes three catches for 24 yards.

If the Bears hope to continue their four-game winning streak Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens and grow into a viable playoff team, you have to think at some point Loveland develops into a bigger part of Williams' weapons in the pass offense.

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.

