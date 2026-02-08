Former Chicago Bears GM Ryan Pace Is in the News Again

Former Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace is once again on the outside of an NFL front office, this time after the Atlanta Falcons parted ways with him in a move that quietly closed another chapter of his post-Chicago career.

According to Falcons on SI, Atlanta moved on from Pace as part of a broader restructuring. While Pace's role with the Falcons never carried the final decision-making authority he once had with the Bears, the termination still sparks some post-traumatic stress for Bears fans who lived through the highs, misses, and long-term consequences of the Ryan Pace era.

From a Bears perspective, Pace's departure in Atlanta isn't much of a surprise. His time in Chicago was defined by big misses at quarterback (Mitch Trubisky and Justin Fields), and what felt like a constant chase for that one missing piece. Sure, the Bears had some success while Pace was in the big chair, but he left deep scars in the form of depleted draft capital and a difficult salary cap situation.

In total, the Bears ended with a 48-65 regular-season recordduring the Pace era.

In Atlanta, Pace was part of a front office group that made the head-scratching decision to sign Kirk Cousins to a massive contract in the same offseason that they selected Michael Penix Jr. in the first round. That decision alone likely led to the Falcons' sweeping housecleaning.

Chicago Bears General Manager Ryan Pace smiles prior to the game. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Pace certainly tried his best to make the Chicago Bears a contender. He was never viewed as a villain. But his inability to develop a long-term quarterback overshadowed all the good that he accomplished. Misses at QB tend to define general managers' careers.

Under Ryan Poles' direction, the Bears are a more deliberate and disciplined organization. The front office and coaching staff feels perfeclty aligned, and his decision to select Caleb Williams first overall in the 2024 NFL Draft was a grand slam.

Whether Ryan Pace resurfaces with another organization remains to be seen. Experienced guys like him tend to recycle through the NFL. But for Bears fans, his departure from Atlanta serves as yet another reminder of how far Chicago has come.