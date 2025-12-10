It sounds like the Bears could be without Kyler Gordon for the rest of the year

The 2025 NFL season will be one to forget for Kyler Gordon.

The team re-signed the 25-year-old to a three-year, $40 million extension this offseason, making him the league's highest-paid nickelback. It looks like he might have to wait until next season to hold up his end of the deal.

Not a very optimistic response from Ben Johnson when asked about Kyler Gordon playing again this season. https://t.co/RACeZrMoI1 — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) December 10, 2025

Welp. That doesn't sound too good.

Kyler Gordon has always been quite the conundrum. He's undeniably one of the Bears' best defensive players whenever he's on the field. You can feel his impact whenever he's in the lineup. It's hard to fault Chicago's front office for locking him up to a hefty contract this offseason.

The issue is that he can't ever seem to stay on the field. He's missed multiple games every season and has suffered a litany of soft-tissue injuries over his career.

That issue has never been more glaring than it was this season. He played 14, 13, and 15 games over each of his first three seasons. As it stands right now, he's staring down the barrel of a season where he played 119 snaps over three games and suffered three separate injuries along the way. That's incredibly disappointing any way you slice it.

Gordon was one of the first players that defensive coordinator Dennis Allen mentioned in his first press conference (because he's really good). Can you even begin to imagine how frustrating his lack of availability this year has been for Allen?

New Bears DC Dennis Allen stated that the team will play "an aggressive style of defense."



He also loves Kyler Gordon's game and looks to have big plans for him in this defense. pic.twitter.com/EsloLfgQDF — Dave (@davebfr) January 30, 2025

The injuries to the secondary (Jaylon Johnson has also been out most of the year, and projected CB4 Terell Smith suffered a torn patellar tendon in the preseason) are the main reason I don't hold any of the defensive struggles against Allen. In fact, I think he's done a remarkable job rolling with the punches and getting the best out of the players at his disposal.

Notably, midseason pickup CJ Gardner-Johnson, who took over Gordon's role in the slot, has been a great addition. While he might not be as comfortable in pass coverage as his predecessor, he's been stout in run support and has been just as much of a threat coming off the edge as an extra blitzer.

Unfortunately, this season was the final year of Gordon's rookie contract. The front office tried to take a proactive approach by signing him a year early to save money in the long run, since the highest-paid player at every position is always the next one that puts pen to paper. I know some will question the tactic based on how this season has gone, but I still think it's the smart move and one they shouldn't shy away from going forward.

Still, the move definitely wound up costing them in this situation. While Gordon is still a player I'd like to see them build around for the impact he provides when healthy, it's safe to say the deal he signed is much more than what it would've been if they waited to sign him until after this season. A player coming off a three-game campaign isn't going to break the bank, no matter how talented they might be.

The best ability is availability. Unfortunately, that's the only one that Gordon doesn't seem to possess.