A Key Piece of Ben Johnson's Offense Could Be a Surprise Chicago Bears Cap Casualty

On paper, D'Andre Swift delivered exactly what the Chicago Bears hoped for in 2025. He eclipsed the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the first time in his Bears tenure, provided durability, and helped stabilize Ben Johnson's offense.

And yet, Bleacher Report still views Swift as a potential offseason cap casualty. Sadly, it's an uncomfortable reality of roster building in today's NFL.

Cutting Swift would save the Bears $7.5 million against the salary cap. For a team on as tight a budget as the Bears this offseason, moving on from Swift would create more roster flexibility, especially with Kyle Monangai proving he's more than capable of shouldering the RB1 responsibility.

MORE: How Caleb Williams’ Breakout Changes the Chicago Bears’ All-Time QB Rankings

Indeed, a portion of Swift's breakout year can be attributed to the Bears' revamped offensive line. Guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson, and center Drew Dalman, were all added to the starting lineup in 2025, and they paved some gaping holes for Swift to exploit.

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (25) reacts after a first down carry against the Green Bay Packers. David Banks-Imagn Images. | David Banks-Imagn Images

Perhaps GM Ryan Poles will take the stance that running back can be a plug-and-play position behind the Bears' offensive line and in Ben Johnson's system. If so, why wouldn't he lean on a second-year back like Monangai, who's on the books with a seventh-round rookie contract?

Pairing Monangai with another cost-controlled rookie would allow Chicago to allocate resources elsewhere, particularly across the defensive line. And they'd still likely have a very successful rushing attack based on the upside the former Rutgers star displayed in 2025.

MORE: Bears WR DJ Moore Breaks Silence After Disappointing End to the 2025 Season

None of this diminishes Swift's skill set. He's a versatile running back with pass-catching and big-play ability. But running back has become the most replaceable position in football, and teams like the Bears that have strong schemes often take advantage of that reality.

If the Bears believe Johnson's system can elevate another running back at a fraction of the cost, Swift may become a victim of finances rather than anything he's done wrong on the field.