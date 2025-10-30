Bear Digest

Health of Chicago Bears wide receiver corps takes a sudden turn

After all of the top four Chicago wide receivers missed practice on Wednesday, they begin filtering back into the flow at practice Thursday in preparation to face the Bengals.

Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze signals first down after a catch against the Saints at Soldier Field. Odunze returned Thursday to practice after missing Wednesday with heel soreness.
It could simply be DJ Moore’s toughness rubbing off on other receivers or the veteran setting an example for others to follow, but three of the top four injured Bears receivers returned on Thursday to practice.

It was only on a limited basis, but Moore, Rome Odunze and Olamide Zaccheaus each were practicing after missing practices last week. Moore has a hip injury, Odunze a heel injury and Zaccheaus knee soreness.

The only wide receiver they haven’t had back on the practice field is Luther Burden III after a concussion during Sunday’s loss at Baltimore.

"We took the Wednesday to get this body back right and take a little mental day to understand the playbook, work and have fun," Odunze said. "But we're doing better, we'll be all right." 

For the second straight day, cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (shoulder) and tight end Cole Kmet (back) practiced on a limited basis, as well.

Running back D'Andre Swift remained out as a result of his groin injury but he has been practicing only at the end of the week while he tries to play through it and still hasn't missed a game.

Roschon Johnson (back) and Dominique Robinson (ankle) remain out on a week-to-week basis.

