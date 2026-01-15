National experts are lining up against the Bears heading into the Divisional Round

If you're looking for belief in the Chicago Bears this week, you won't find much of it.

According to NFL Pick Watch, 78% of experts are picking the Los Angeles Rams to defeat the Bears in Sunday's Divisional Round matchup at Soldier Field. It's a consensus that reflects where the league still stands on Chicago.

The Bears are viewed as an intriguing, maybe even dangerous, team that game-pickers can't quite trust. And, I get it. Seven fourth-quarter comebacks? Yeah, it's hard to bet on that continuing against the Rams.

Outlets like ESPN, Sports Illustrated, and NFL Network have leaned heavily toward the Rams, mainly because of Matthew Stafford's experience, the Rams' offensive efficiency, and their history of postseason success. Yet it's the same logic that followed the Chicago Bears into the Wild Card round, when many doubted they could defeat Green Bay on a playoff stage.

We all know how that turned out.

What the experts often miss is how the Bears have survived this season. Chicago finished the 2025 regular season with one of the NFL's most volatile profiles. The Bears' defense ranked near the bottom in yards allowed but led the league with 23 interceptions. Their turnover edge flipped games in their favor, and it's an identity they've carried straight into the postseason.

There's also that Caleb Williams guy. He's been the pulse behind the Bears' comeback wins, and his seven are the most in one season by a QB under 25. It's a trait that matters in January, especially at Soldier Field, where the home crowd and frigid temps up the pressure to perform late in games.

Indeed, the Rams are the steadier, more predictable team. It's why they're an easy choice for NFL experts. Stafford's resume speaks for itself. Sean McVay's does, too. Puca Nakua? Davante Adams? The list goes on and on.

But playoff games aren't played on paper. They're played in uncomfortable environments, and temperatures are expected to make Sunday's game one of the 10 coldest in Soldier Field history. It will be very uncomfortable for the Rams.

So, yeah, the picks are stacked against the Chicago Bears. But that's when the Bears are the most dangerous, right? If 78% of experts believe the Rams will move on to the NFC Championship, the Bears find themselves exactly where they've been all season.

And, again, we know how that's turned out so far.

