NFL experts hint at shift in NFC North power ahead of Bears–Packers rematch

Even the most die-hard Chicago Bears fan couldn't have predicted the success this team is having in the 2025 NFL season. Winners of 10 games for the first time since 2018 and in first place in the NFC North entering Week 16, Ben Johnson's Bears are back to being more than just relevant.

They're contenders.

It's especially true in a season that's without a dominant team. Patrick Mahomes won't be around to dominate the postseason. Lamar Jackson is having the worst season of his career. Josh Allen is still a superhero, but the Bills' defense might be his kryptonite.

The defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles are bordering on becoming a trainwreck. The Rams? The Seahawks? Do any of these teams really have a better claim at being the best squad in the NFC?

Sarah Kloepping/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Perhaps the conference will come down to the NFL's greatest rivalry, the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers. And Week16's rematch between these two teams could go a long way in deciding which NFC North club is viewed as the NFC's favorite when the postseason rolls around.

Normally, a game like this would greatly favor the Packers. But 2025 is different, and it could be the start of a monumental shift in the division.

At least, NFL experts who picked Week 16's clash between the Bears and Packers think so.

According to NFL Pick Watch, 58% of experts who've submitted their picks are siding with the Bears.

Yes, you read that right. The Bears are the experts' choice to win at Soldier Field in a game that will go a long way in deciding the NFC North champion.

Indeed, the Packers losing Micah Parsons for the season to a torn ACL is likely what tipped the scales in the Bears' favor, but it's still surreal for Bears Nation to be in this place at this point in the NFL season.

Chicago can clinch a 2025 playoff berth with a win combined with a Lions loss, which means they'll need an assist from Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers.

What a time to be alive. The Bears are the experts' pick in Packers week, and Chicago will be cheering for Aaron Rodgers to punch their ticket to the playoffs.

