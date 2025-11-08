Bear Digest

NFL experts predict surprising performance vs. Giants by opportunistic Bears' defense

One NFL expert predict Bears' defenders Kevin Byard and Tremaine Edmunds will add to their league-leading interception total vs. Giants.

Richie Whitt

Kevin Byard
Kevin Byard / David Banks-Imagn Images
Coming off last week's disastrous performance in the thrilling escape over the Cincinnati Bengals, few NFL observers are clamoring to buy stock in the Chicago Bears' defense. Dennis Allen's beleaguered unit coughed up 470 passing yards to 40-year-old Joe Flacco and surrendered two touchdown passes in the final two minutes of what would have been a colossal collapse if not for the last-second heroics of Colston Loveland.

The Bears' pass defense, which has obviously been dented by the injury absences of Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon, is ranked 25th in the league and has given up a whopping 20 touchdowns through the air.

The only saving grace has been takeaways, as the Bears lead the NFL with 13 interceptions. They are led by co-league leaders Kevin Byard and Tremaine Edmunds with four each.

Against a woeful New York Giants' defense that ranks 29th, the Bears' surging offense should score plenty of points Sunday at Soldier Field. And one NFL expert predicts the defense will again use takeaways to do enough for another victory.

Can Bears' Defense Do Enough To Beat Giants?

In the "bold predictions" for Week 10, NFL.com says Byard and Edmunds will add to their league-leading totals.

"Chicago's Kevin Byard and Tremaine Edmunds are tied with Jacksonville's Devin Lloyd for the most interceptions this season with four apiece," the site writes. "After two games on the road, the Bears duo takes advantage of a home game against a rookie quarterback, as both Byard and Edmunds intercept a Jaxson Dart pass."

Those are lofty expectations for the defense. A victory over the Giants, however, seems rational and right on point.

Tremaine Edumunds
Tremaine Edumunds / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

