Popular Bears 2026 NFL Draft Target May No Longer Be Within Reach in First Round

Among the countless mocks we've seen for the Chicago Bears, Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman has been a popular choice.

That's because the Bears have a clear need at the position. While Chicago did sign Coby Bryant, the team lost both Kevin Byard and Jaquan Brisker to free agency, leaving a hole at one of the starting spots.

While Thieneman appeared to be a very realistic target for the Bears with their No. 25 overall pick at one point, the Oregon product's stock has surged enough that a trade up may be necessary for Chicago to land him.

Dillon Thieneman's surging stock

Oregon defensive back Dillon Thieneman. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It really started at the combine, when Thieneman shined en route to one of the event's more impressive performances.

What really stood out was his 4.35 speed and 41-inch vertical leap, which showed he's got the athleticism to match the toughness, instincts and smarts.

According to ESPN's Jeff Legwold, Thieneman has improved his stock from a mid-to-late Day 2 pick all the way up to a first-round prospect from what he has been hearing. Along with his aforementioned showing at the combine, Legwold says teams were impressed with Thieneman's production and what he put on tape at Oregon.

"Thieneman has an extensive résumé as a three-year starter (two at Purdue, one at Oregon), with 302 tackles and eight interceptions in his career," Legwold said. "That's a significant sample size. But then he uncorked a 4.37-second 40-yard dash and a 41-inch vertical at the combine at 6-foot, 201 pounds. That makes folks circle back."

"Along with the statistical production, Thieneman displays excellent instincts," Legwold added. "The best example of that came in the win over Penn State last season, as his interception of Drew Allar in double overtime sealed a Ducks win. Thieneman fits the NFL game with his frame, reach and plus-level athleticism."

More hype for Thieneman

Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman. | Clark Wade/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Legwold isn't the only one who sees Thieneman surging. ESPN's Matt Miller didn't have a first-round grade on the Oregon safety as recently as April 3, but now the draft analyst has Thieneman all the way up to No. 17 overall on his draft board and believes he could now be a top-20 pick.

"Thieneman is a productive, versatile safety with proven ball skills and eight career interceptions," Miller said. After transferring from Purdue, Thieneman shined as the quarterback of Oregon's secondary and proved his tools in deep coverage and playing in the box. A true free safety with 4.35 speed, Thieneman could be a top-20 pick thanks to his high football IQ and NFL readiness after three seasons as a college starter. Teams looking for a versatile, playmaking safety will love his tape."

One less option for the Bears at 25?

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles. | Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

Putting it all together, it's beginning to look like Thieneman won't be an option for the Bears when they are on the clock at No. 25 overall later this month. Instead, a trade up might be the only avenue to landing the Oregon safety.

This is becoming a trend for the Bears, who have seen a similar scenario play out (just in the opposite direction) with two other prospects often linked to them in the first round at No. 25, defensive tackles Peter Woods and Kayden McDonald.

NFL Network's Bucky Brooks and Daniel Jeremiah don't think either one will go in Round 1, and ESPN's Jordan Reid reported teams will be hesitant to use a first-round pick on them. The big concern for both is neither one has shown much prowess as a pass-rusher and run-stuffing specialists don't warrant first-round consideration.

Chicago's options at 25

Washington State Cougars quarterback Zevi Eckhaus and Toledo Rockets safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren. | James Snook-Imagn Images

We could see the Bears still sticking and picking. After all, it's not like Chicago only has three guys to target at No. 25.

Perhaps Toledo's Emmanuel McNeil-Warren will still be there when the Bears are on the clock, or they could opt for an edge rusher or offensive tackle if there is one worth taking in that spot.

But a trade in either direction is something we need to strongly consider, also, and especially a trade back, something general manager Ryan Poles has done plenty during his tenure.