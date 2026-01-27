Bears' Draft Bust Getting Roasted on Social Media for Trying to Laugh at Former Team

Velus Jones is getting the last laugh. While at it, however, he's also getting laughed at.

He was a colossal bust for the Chicago Bears. Drafted as a receiver/running back/kick returner in the third round in 2022, Jones had as many fumbles (4) as starts (2) and touchdowns (2) combined. After a fumbled kickoff in the 2024 opener he was benched and three weeks later released.

Since then he has played with four teams - Panthers, Jaguars, Saints and Seahawks - but has been on the the field for only a combined 12 snaps. Now a member of Super Bowl-bound Seattle, however, Jones is yapping on social media as though he is leading the Seahawks to a title.

And he's attempting to do it at the expense of the Bears.

After both Chicago's Divisional Round loss to the Rams and last Sunday's NFC Championship Game, Jones post a laughing face emoji as if to say "I'm getting the last laugh on those who doubted me." It's the responses, however, that have provided the real comedy.

🤣 — Velus Jones Jr.⚡️ (@VelusJr) January 26, 2026

For the Seahawks this season Jones played in three games. In the blowout win over the 49ers in the Divisional Round, he carried six times for 10 yards in garbage time. He was inactive for the NFC Championship Game, a little detail Bears fans reminded him of time and time again in response to his post.

One commentor provided Jones' career highlights with the Bears, featuring all of his fumbles.

I know the healthy scratch isn’t laughing😭https://t.co/XsTrXz1vym — chi-town (@chicago1802) January 26, 2026

With the Seahawks favored over the Patriots in Super LX, Jones may very well wind up with a ring. It will be interesting to see how he responds on social media, and how the Bears fans bite back.

Jones' post prompted more than 800 comments. Pretty impressive for a guy who didn't even suit up for the Seahawks' last game.

