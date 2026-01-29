Sports Illustrated Makes Bold Prediction About Caleb Williams for 2026 NFL Season

Caleb Williams' rise from the guy who Chicago Bears fans hoped would break their vicious cycle of failed quarterbacks to his current status as a national superstar has been mind-blowing. And it isn't over yet.

Sports Illustrated now believes Williams is on the brink of that next level of incredible.

In its early projection for the 2026 NFL Top 100 Players List, SI slotted Williams at No. 21 overall, a ranking that reflects both his late-season surge and the growing belief around the league that he's becoming one of the NFL's most dangerous playmakers.

Sports Illustrated Sees Caleb Williams' Leap Coming

Sports Illustrated acknowledged that Williams' projected rise was initially viewed as aggressive, but his postseason performance erased much of that doubt.

"This projection was supposed to be one of my riskiest jumps from our top 100 list," SI's Gilberto Manzano wrote. "But now it seems predictable because of how sensational Williams was in the two playoff games against the Packers and Rams."

Those games served as a national coming-out party for Williams. Against the Packers and Rams, he showcased exactly why the Chicago Bears believed he could be a transformational quarterback. He was poised under pressure, creative outside the pocket, and absolutely delivered when the moment demanded it.

Williams' Second Season Passed the Eye Test

Sports Illustrated noted that Williams completed 58.1% of his passes for a single-season Bears record 3,942 yards, 27 touchdowns, and just seven interceptions.

Yet, those stats don't fully capture the impact he had in 2025. Williams consistently made high-difficulty throws and attacked downfield in ways few NFL quarterbacks can do.

Why This Matters for the Bears

A Top 25 projection on a respected NFL player list signals something incredible: the Bears finally have a quarterback capable of doing more than just carrying the franchise; he can win MVPs and Super Bowls.

If Caleb Williams takes even a modest step forward in Year 3, the Chicago Bears' offense and its national perception will grow even stronger than it already is.