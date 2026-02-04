This Bears Offensive Coordinator Suggestion Ignores Reality in Chicago

The idea floated by The Athletic's Ted Nguyen regarding the Chicago Bears' offensive coordinator job is wild.

As in, wildly unrealistic.

Yet, still wild.

"Best thing for Kingsbury might be to try to get the Bears OC job (though no connection has been reported)," Nguyen wrote on X. "Obviously, he wouldn’t call plays but getting experience learning an under center offense would benefit him and his stock immensely. It would be way better for his career than taking let’s say the Jets jobs."

Indeed, this borders on absurd.

Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury stands on the field. Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The premise collapses immediately when you consider the Bears' current structure. Chicago hired Ben Johnson because of his play-calling acumen. And in 2025, he proved that all the superlatives that came with that hire were accurate.

Johnson is the offense.

The notion that a candidate like Klingsbury would take the Bears' OC job where he couldn't call plays would be a step back for him. Remember: Declan Doyle was essentially Johnson's weekly personal assistant. Sure, he was critically important; he organized data, helped structure the game plan, and was an essential sounding board for Johnson. But those sound like the duties assigned to a developmental coach moreso than a guy whose resume is as seasoned as Kingsbury's.

The last thing the Chicago Bears need is another voice in Caleb Williams' ear. The Bears must protect Williams with continuity and clarity, not another offensive mind like Kingsbury, who'd certainly chime in with a thought or two that could be counterproductive.

Nguyen probably wouldn't agree.

"He’s a creative designer that has a good relationship with Caleb," he added on X. "Adds another creative thinker in the room."

Chicago proved in 2025 that it's past the stage of needing reinforcements for the offensive coaching staff. They have a defined vision, a franchise quarterback, and a head coach who calls the plays. Any offensive coordinator that Johnson brings on board will be assigned a supporting role with the hope that they'll stick around a little longer than Doyle did.