Weather forecast could play major role in Bears vs. Giants Week 10 game
If the Chicago Bears want to have a high-flying offense against the New York Giants at Soldier Field in Week 10, they may need to rethink the game plan.
The weather conditions at Soldier Field are expected to be sloppy.
MORE: Bears fans weigh in on biggest X-factor in Week 10 matchup vs. Giants
It's going to be cold. It's going to be wet. And it's going to be windy.
There might even be some snow.
"Chicago is expected to get some snow during the day Sunday and overnight into Monday, so the system is definitely going to be present in the area," CBS Sports wrote. "How much snow actually sticks to the ground and field is another story, as temperatures will be in the low 40s by kickoff. The Bears should be able to move the ball fairly well against this Giants defense, but significant snow could hinder the passing game more than expected."
Steady 20-25 mph winds with gusts up to 35 mph will make the kicking (and passing) game quite the challenge.
MORE: Bears fans weigh in on biggest X-factor in Week 10 matchup vs. Giants
The Bears are expected to lean on the running game for the second consecutive week. After smashing the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 9 for 283 rushing yards, the combination of D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai will be busy again against the New York Giants, who rank 31st in the NFL in run defense, allowing 150 rushing yards per game.
Swift missed Friday's practice for personal reasons, but ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday that the veteran running back is on track to return after missing the Bengals game with a groin injury.
MORE: Here's how the Bears plan to use D'Andre Swift, Kyle Monangai in Week 10 vs. Giants
Indeed, Caleb Williams has the arm talent to throw in any weather conditions, but a strong running game in sloppy conditions is the safest way to win. And if the running game gets rolling early, a few shot plays downfield to Rome Odunze could be in the cards.