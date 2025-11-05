What does the Bears' addition of Joe Tryon-Shroyinka mean for Austin Booker?
The Bears didn't exactly complete a successful big game hunt ahead of yesterday's trade deadline. Still, they added pass-rushing help with the acquisition of Joe Tryon-Shroyinka via a late-round pick swap.
It wasn't the move many expected them to make after their defense's big-ticket free agent, Dayo Odeyingo, suffered a season-ending Achilles injury. Chicago is only a half-game back from taking the NFC North division lead at 5-3, after all. They're squarely in the NFC playoff picture with nine games to go.
Still, there are a few insights to glean from their lack of desperation on the trade block. Most importantly, it's an indication that they think Austin Booker should be able to provide enough juice off the edge to keep their pass rush afloat.
Dayo Odeyingbo wasn't exactly blowing up the stat sheets over the first half of the season. He had only one sack over the first eight games, and it came against Minnesota in the season opener. Regardless, they were hoping that allowing him to rush from the interior more (which would be possible with Booker's return to the lineup) would potentially unlock the pass rush. They're no longer awarded that luxury.
Booker will have to play a much bigger role with Odeyingbo out for the year. They're not only hoping for him to be Montez Sweat's sidekick; they're relying on it.
The preseason standout played extremely well in his debut against the Bengals last week. Not only did he forklift a six-foot-eight, 350-pound offensive tackle on his way to a sack (and forced fumble), but he also earned the defense's highest grade from Pro Football Focus.
Booker showed promise last week. He quieted the lingering concerns that he might only be a preseason standout. It was a performance that he will hopefully be able to grow on.
The addition of Joe Tryon Shroyinka, who the Buccaneers selected with the last pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, appears to be (extremely cheap) insurance in the case that Booker develops into a liability on early downs. He's got 15 pounds (245 lbs to 260 lbs) on the second-year pass-rusher and has historically played better against the run throughout his career.
I'm not sure if they plan to play Tryon-Shroyinka much on third downs. I don't think he provides nearly as much upside as Booker there, though. I know his size profile is more in line with what defensive coordinator Dennis Allen covets from his defensive ends, but I think he could make an exception for Booker's talent.
Honestly, I was hoping they'd be able to pull off a pennies-on-the-dollar deal for a big-name pass-rusher on an expiring contract. However, I'm relieved they didn't overpay for someone who could risk stunting Booker's development.
I think he's got what it takes.