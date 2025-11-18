Why aren't first-place Bears the NFC North's top team in Week 12 Power Rankings?
The Bonkers Bears are at it again. Finding dramatic ways to win football games in the final seconds. And inching their way up the NFL Power Rankings.
We say inching, because last week's great escape over the Minnesota Vikings only bumped the Chicago Bears up three notches in this week's rankings by The Athletic. Granted, we'd all love a comfortable blowout from time to time. Good for our hearts; good for the rankings.
But in the NFL wins are difficult to come by and Ben Johnson's team now has seven of them and sits alone atop the NFC North as Thanksgiving approaches. Thanks to the last-minute heroics by Devin Duvernay and Cairo Santos, the Bears beat the Vikings on the final play of the game. In Johnson's first year they now have five wins after trailing in the final two minutes, tied for the most by an NFL team since 1970.
The Athletic, however, doesn't believe the script is sustainable. The win only improved Chicago from No. 15 to No. 12, and the Bears - despite a 7-3 record that leads the division - still find themselves looking up at the Detroit Lions (8) and Green Bay Packers (10).
Writes The Athletic:
"It’s not our intention to convert anyone to anything, but the Bears are 7-3 since Chicago native Robert Prevost (now known as Leo XIV) was elected Pope. They have come from behind in the final two minutes of five games this season and won seven of their last eight overall. The schedule down the stretch is brutal and includes the Eagles, 49ers, Lions and Packers (twice), so playing it safe on Sunday mornings seems like a good plan."
This week the Bears host the Pittsburgh Steelers (13th in the power rankings) at Soldier Field.