Why rookie WR Luther Burden taking Olamide Zaccheaus' job is good news for Bears
The Chicago Bears are suddenly in first place in the NFC North. And, don't look now, but Luther Burden is also rising to prominence.
It took until mid-season, but the rookie second-round draft pick is taking more and more of veteran Olamide Zaccheaus' snaps. Now he's on the verge of taking his job.
While Zaccheaus has frustrated head coach Ben Johnson, quarterback Caleb Williams and Bears fans with his consistent drops (eight through Week 10), Burden has quietly earned trust.
Said Johnson about Burden last week, "He’s been very productive when we’ve been able to get the ball in his hands. There’s a strong argument that we should get it to him more.”
True to his word, Johnson fed Burden in Week 11 in Minnesota. The rookie got a season-high 33 snaps and caught three passes on five targets for 27 yards in the thrilling last-second victory over the Vikings. He did, however, have a drop in U.S. Bank Stadium.
Zaccheaus was a free agent signed to a one-year contract; Burden a high draft pick. The writing has been on the wall all season and now we can clearly read it.
Obviously Rome Odunze and D.J. Moore remain Williams' favorite two targets, but - better late than never - the rookies are starting to deliver. In tight end Colston Loveland and Burden, the Bears have infused young talent into a corps that has in recent years felt slow and stagnant.
"I think he was earned the extra snaps," Johnson said this week of Burden. "His route running has improved. The vets have shown him the way. He is progressing nicely."
The Bears host the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday at Noon at Soldier Field.