The Chicago Bears entered Sunday of Week 12 in first place in the NFC North after defeating the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day.

So, with the Bears idle, we were scoreboard-watching the only NFC North team playing on Sunday, which was the Minnesota Vikings, who battled the Atlanta Falcons at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Of course, the Green Bay Packers played their Week 12 game versus the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday and lost, 26-13.

In the contest between the Vikings and Falcons, Minnesota was able to emerge victorious, 28-14, with a huge helping hand from multiple blunders from quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

Now, a look at the updated NFC North standings and how the Vikings' win impacts the Bears going into Week 13.

NFC North standings

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson greets Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell after the game at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. Chicago Bears (9-2)

2. Detroit Lions (8-3)

3. Minnesota Vikings (8-3)

4. Green Bay Packers (6-4)

How Vikings' win impacts Bears

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) looks on from the bench in the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Vikings remain in third place in the NFC North despite their win and the Lions' loss because Detroit currently owns the head-to-head tie-breaker over Minnesota.

Minnesota's win is still notable for Chicago because if the Vikings had lost, the Bears would've been locked into first place through next week no matter what.

Now, if the Bears and Lions lose next week and the Vikings win, Minnesota would move into first place in the division.

However, if the Lions win and the Vikings and Bears lose, Chicago would remain in first place because of the Bears' head-to-head advantage over Detroit.

If the Lions and Vikings win next week and the Bears lose to put all three teams at 9-3, the Vikings move into first place in the division because the three-team head-to-head tie-breaker would be a wash and we'd move to divisional record instead.

The Vikings own a 3-1 mark inside the NFC North, while the Bears are 1-2 and the Lions are 2-1. So, in that scenario, the Bears fall back to third place and the Lions stay in second.

If the Bears can just emerge victorious in Week 13, they will remain in first place no matter what the Lions and Vikings do. The Packers are stuck in the cellar no matter what.

What's next for the NFC North?

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson shake hands following the game at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Wm. Glasheen USAToday Network via IMAGN images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears draw the most difficult matchup of NFC North squads in Week 13 when they take on the 8-3 Jacksonville Jaguars, but the contest is at Soldier Field.

The Packers and Lions draw the most favorable matchups of the four teams, with Green Bay visiting the 3-8 New Orleans Saints and Detroit visiting the 3-8 Atlanta Falcons.

The Vikings will host with the Carolina Panthers, who are 5-5 going into their Monday night matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

More scoreboard watching for Bears fans

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan leaves the field at halftime against the Minnesota Vikings at Estadio Banorte. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As of this writing, Bears fans have one more game to watch closely on Sunday. That is, of course, the San Francisco 49ers versus Seattle Seahawks contest at 4:25 p.m. ET.

If the Seahawks beat the Niners, the Bears will move into the No. 1 spot in the NFC playoff picture thanks to their superior conference record over San Francisco.

However, if the Niners win, the Bears will remain in the No. 2 spot.

— Sign up for the Bears OnSI newsletter for more free coverage from Chicago Bears on SI —