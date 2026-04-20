NFL Draft Buzz Gives Chicago Bears Avenue to Trade D'Andre Swift

If the Chicago Bears are looking to trade running back D'Andre Swift this offseason as he prepares to enter the final year of his contract, the 2026 NFL Draft might give them an avenue to do so.

While there haven't been any rumors suggesting the Bears will trade him, Swift has been the subject of logical trade and cut speculation because of the Bears' cap space situation.

Draft expert and NFL Network analyst, Daniel Jeremiah, notes that the running back class in this year's draft isn't that great and he believes that could open up the veteran trade market if teams don't fill their needs over the course of the three-day event.

"This draft is deep at Edge, WR & OL," Jeremiah began. "However, this RB pool is incredibly shallow. Teams with some depth at the position should have a trade market for their vets."

The running back class in this year's draft is headlined by Notre Dame superstar Jeremiyah Love, but there's a wide gap between him and the rest of the group. In fact, if you asked 10 experts for their top -five backs, you might get 10 different answers.

Why Bears could trade D'Andre Swift

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai. | David Banks-Imagn Images

As we already mentioned, Swift is going into the final year of his contract and, absent an extension at some point this offseason, he is unlikely to be back in 2027.

Part of the reason that's the case is because of the emergence of 2025 seventh-round pick Kyle Monangai, who far exceeded expectations during his rookie campaign.

Monangai passed the eye test and showed he was a decisive and effective runner. He backed that up on the stat sheet, too, with an impressive 947 scrimmage yards, including 783 yards on the ground, five touchdowns and 4.6 yards per carry.

Making those numbers more impressive is the fact that Monangai didn't really get going until Week 7. From that point on, he cut into Swift's workload significantly.

Swift trade would give Bears cap relief

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

The Bears sport the lowest amount of salary cap space in the NFL at $219,549. At some point, Chicago needs to add more because the Bears still need to make moves in free agency and sign their incoming draft class.

While Chicago can open up more room with contract restructures, that is never an ideal approach because it shifts money into future years. The Bears are likely to do that no matter what, but they can also open up some cap space by trading Swift.

If the Bears don't pick up any of Swift's contract, Chicago would clear a healthy $6.9 million by trading him while only incurring a dead-cap charge of $1.8 million.

The problem with a Swift trade

Chicago Bears running back Roschon Johnson. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The problem with trading Swift is the Bears would need a replacement.

Monangai can step into the lead-back role, but Chicago needs someone behind him because Roschon Johnson can't be depended upon for the RB2 job.

The Bears could use a Day 3 draft pick on a running back, but that approach offers no semblance of a guarantee.

There are some notable veteran running back backs available in free agency, like Najee Harris, Joe Mixon and Austin Ekeler, but all three are coming off serious injuries. Harris does appear to be at least close to healthy, though.

What Bears could get for Swift

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles. | David Banks-Imagn Images

Swift is still a good running back on a fairly cheap contract, so he's almost certainly going to draw interest if Jeremiah's speculation becomes reality.

But he's also on the final year of that deal and that is going to hurt the value the Bears can get for him because Swift could end up being a short-term rental for the team that acquires him. Chicago is probably looking at a fourth-round pick, at best, as a result.

Even still, that would be worth it for Chicago, as the Bears will open up cap space and get something for a player who could walk for nothing in 2027.