One drastic way Bears can kick-start Caleb Williams' accuracy
There are a number of disturbing statistics regarding the Bears passing attack and they'll need a few to turn sharply Sunday if they're going to win on the road over a team with an explosive set of receivers like Cincinnati has.
Of course, one is their effectiveness in the red zone and it had better change against the Bengals, whose defense treats the field like it's only 80 yards long.
The other is something they've been harping on and discussing, even praying about since training camp and that is passing accuracy.
"I think that's a daily quest that you talk about," Johnson said. "You reinforce it, you make sure that it's on the forefront of the quarterback's mind in everything that we do. It's the drill work, it's routes-on-air, it's the team periods in practice.
"You expect it to carry over to games. Accuracy is the hardest thing to, I'm not going to say improve upon, but really teach, I think, when you're a coach."
Williams remains mired below 62% in terms of accuracy. He ranks 12th in yards gained after his completions, which doesn't sound bad but is actually worse than last year when he placed 11th.
The accuracy can be part of their problem in the red zone because of the precision required with defenses compacted by the shorter field.
"That's the thing that we have to really hone in and there's no magic answer," offensive coordinator Declan Doyle said. "If there was, we'd be going out and doing it.
"It's really our ability to execute with the precise details. What we're asking our guys to do in those critical moments are going to lead to sevens rather than threes.”
There are other ways to get completion percentage and catchable football totals up and one is something Johnson has done in the past.
"A lot of quarterbacks, when they come into the NFL, you usually have it or you don't, and you're always looking, as a coach, to how can you get guys open cleaner?" Johnson said.
What the Bears need Sunday and in coming weeks is not a lot of little things adding up. It's getting too late in this season for that. They need a jump start, something to unclog what seems like a passing game that works sporadically but gets jammed up.
They could use Johnson scheming receivers open more often.
Perhaps it's time to reconsider the way they're using receivers. Luther Burden III should start to get more playing time. Unfortunately, he's not playing this week due to a concussion.
Coaches can be aided greatly in scheming receivers open if they have real feared speed to work with, and Johnson found this out once Jameson Williams got healthy in Detroit in 2023-24.
Perhaps it's time for the Bears to think about adding serious speed at receiver in a trade, even though they have what would seem like a few more pressing needs.
They have decent speed from DJ Moore, Olamide Zaccheaus, Burden and Rome Odunze. What they lack is that ridiculous speed that can lead to stretching secondaries or breaking them in the back.
In an article for Pro Football Focus, Josh Liskiewitz this week identified buyers and sellers for the trade deadline and concluded the Bears are both. His logic is sound, although certain to upset some Bears fans.
The suggestion he had is they trade DJ Moore because of how little he is being used by Caleb Williams. Moore has 38 targets in seven games, which is 13 fewer than this point last year. He also doesn't think Moore is part of Johnson's future plans, although there has been no evidence of this actually suggested by any sources anywhere.
It does make sense, though, with Moore now 28 years old.
The suggestion was the Bears find their own Jameson Williams for Johnson and Rashid Shaheed was the name thrown out as a receiver who could be on the Saints' trading block.
The salary cap ramification of trading Moore now is the Bears would get back about $16 million in available cap space by trading him to a receiver-needy team.
Shaheed is a 4.3-second 40 guy who has the second-fastest time NFL Next Gen Stats recorded by a wide receiver running with the ball this year at 21.72 mph, the seventh fastest overall.
Shaheed is having his best year as a receiver with 39 catches, only seven away from his career high with nine games left. However, his yards per catch is a very low 11.1 for someone with his speed.
"Still, a few landing spots would make more sense than Chicago, where his vertical speed could immediately reshape the passing attack," Liskiewitz wrote.
There's always a chance it all pops this week for the Bears offense and they simply stand pat at the deadline.
Real speed, however, is something no team has in overabundance.
When someone who has it is running free in the secondary or beyond, even errant passers can look much more accurate
