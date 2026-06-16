One Trade That Could Still Boost the Bears' Offseason Ahead of Training Camp

The Chicago Bears entered the 2026 offseason with their defensive line being a major weakness, yet they have not made any big additions to that unit. They've said that they're comfortable with their roster as it is, but the Bears' workout with edge rusher AJ Epenesa ahead of OTAs suggests that they're still in the market.

While a blockbuster trade for a superstar like Maxx Crosby may no longer be in the cards, the Bears are not out of options. They could still make a key addition to their roster ahead of training camp next month. There's one player currently in the NFC West who's coming off one of the best seasons of his career, and neither his contract nor his trade cost would break the bank: Josh Sweat of the Arizona Cardinals.

A good-not-great defensive end like Josh Sweat is exactly what the Bears need in 2026

Arizona Cardinals LB Josh Sweat against the Atlanta Falcons at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

A blockbuster trade, like the Rams' trade for Myles Garrett, would have been exciting for the fans, but it was never an option for Chicago. The trade capital required would have been far beyond what general manager Ryan Poles is comfortable giving up, and the Bears don't have the salary cap space for a superstar defender, especially not with one specific contract that's expected to age poorly in 2026.

However, this shouldn't relegate the Bears to bargain bin shopping. They have the draft capital to afford a modest swing on a guy like Josh Sweat, and they could easily clear up the room to accommodate his four-year, $76.4 million contract. Sweat is coming off a 12-sack season in which he earned a respectable 74.2 PFF grade, but that was only his second double-digit sack season. He's a good-not-great player who falls outside the NFL's elite pass rushers, and that makes him a realistic trade target for Chicago.

Montez Sweat needs a Josh Sweat to elevate his game

Chicago Bears DE Montez Sweat takes the field before a game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

While the addition of Sweat wouldn't vault the Bears to the top of anyone's Super Bowl odds as the Rams' trade for Myles Garrett did, it would dramatically reshape expectations for this defense. Josh Sweat is exactly the kind of respected pass rusher who can complement Montez Sweat (no relation). Together, these two above-average players could combine to be an elite pass rush duo, making the Bears' defensive line greater than the sum of its parts.

The numbers don't lie. Montez Sweat quietly had a very good season for the Bears, racking up 11 sacks and 54 pressures, but the Bears as a whole struggled mightily in pressuring opposing quarterbacks. Josh Sweat totaled 12 sacks and 47 pressures but was stuck on a bad Cardinals team. Each player has thus become overlooked and underrated in the NFL world. Pairing them up could be exactly what each Sweat needs to add a second Pro Bowl to their resume, and it would boost Chicago's odds of repeating as NFC North division champions.

What would a Josh Sweat trade cost the Bears?

Arizona Cardinals LB Josh Sweat walks off the field after a game. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

Late in May, unverified reports circulated through social media that the Green Bay Packers were exploring a trade for Josh Sweat. At that time, Bill Huber of Packers on SI was told by an anonymous NFL executive that a fifth-round pick could get a deal done, but that sounds a little light. Sweat may be an older player with only one Pro Bowl to his name, but given the massive dead cap Arizona would have to absorb from a trade, I would think they'd accept nothing less than a third-round pick.

That's a no-brainer to me, if that is indeed what a trade would cost the Bears. Their own third-round pick in the 2026 NFL draft was No. 79, and next year's could very well be in the 80's. The value of a late third-round pick is nothing compared to a proven commodity like Sweat.

Of course, as with any NFL trade, it takes two or more to tango. Trade rumors buzzed around Josh Sweat all offseason, but nothing appears imminent. Sweat reported to Cardinals minicamp last week, and even though he didn't practice, Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur insisted that that was part of the plan. If the Cardinals do trade Sweat, they'll have to be presented with an offer they can't refuse, and that's exactly what the Bears should do.