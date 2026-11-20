The Bears have looked Caleb Williams over after his four interceptions in the last game and are not expecting some sort of confidence crisis from their quarterback, who turned 25 years old on Wednesday.



Offensive coordinator Press Taylor admitted they needed to see in the game if the picks had some sort of effect on Williams' play, but they saw nothing.



"One of the things you always ask for as a play caller is what's the look in his eyes," Taylor said. "Is he gonna be shaken by this? That's not something we've seen from Caleb. So, we're going to keep firing.



"If it was a re-occurring issue over it, you know, we're missing this coverage, we're missing the coverage-tell whatever it is, we're being tricked by things, that would be a different discussion."



#Bears QB Caleb Williams is on pace to finish 2026 with these stats in 14 games:



• 3,607 passing yards

• 257.7 passing yards per game (would be team record)

• 68.7% completion rate

• 19 passing TDs

• 12 interceptions

• 95.4 passer rating pic.twitter.com/inBnMrVpQ5 — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) November 18, 2026

Williams insisted on Tuesday the picks would not drag him down, mainly because of how they occurred.



"Two of them were funky," Williams said. "One was a bad decision and the other one, the ball popped up in the air."



🚨 CALEB WILLIAMS IS THE NFL'S MOST BLITZED QUARTERBACK! 🐻⬇️



According to multiple analytics providers, opposing defenses are blitzing Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams more frequently than any other QB in the NFL!



📊 StatRankings: 41.4% blitz rate



📊 PFF reported… pic.twitter.com/xvTCrzakVZ — Chicago Bears Central (@ChiBearsCentral) November 18, 2026

Two of the passes occurred on attempts to throw the ball away but instead of having it strike the ground, defenders got to it beforehand. They were a matter of improperly executing the throwaway rather than a pass.



"The ball just didn't hit the ground in those situations, which it has in the past," Williams said. "But obviously it's frustrating. You don't want to go out there and throw four picks. That's never what you want to do. That's never what the plan is, obviously.



The Saints defense generates pressure on 33% of QB dropbacks, per @statyxio.



Caleb Williams leads the entire NFL in clean-pocket completion percentage at 80.6%.



If the Saints can’t get pressure on Caleb, they’ll be in for a long day. pic.twitter.com/QICV7MF1h9 — Bears Facts (@DaBearsTakeOver) November 17, 2026

"The biggest thing in the frustration comes from the feeling of, for me personally, I don't want to let my teammates down. That's always big for me. In those situations, I feel like I did. So that's the frustrating part that lingers. I think that's what lingers. But the other half of it is, like I said, I've thrown three picks before in big games. I've thrown picks before, picks that seal the game and things like that. So I'll move on from it, I've moved on from it."

Undaunted, WIlliams made a key 38-yard pass to wide-open Colston Loveland to set up the winning field goal.

Williams has 18 career interceptions. It's the fewest in NFL history for any quarterback with at least 1,325 pass attempts.



Every quarterback will say he's put interceptions in the rear-view mirror, but Taylor said coaches found it easier to accept Williams had moved on based on his past.



"Like, that's something that's been his thing," Taylor said. "You think of the late-game plays he's able to make, things like that, he's demonstrated that over and over.



Dear Caleb Williams,

You threw 4 picks and your defense gave up 3 points and 62 yards combined between each of those 4 drives. Dak throws one pick and his defense instantly gives up 7 points and 90 yards on one drive.



How? pic.twitter.com/MMK2Gg7fIa — D.A. Lee (@TheRealDA_Lee) November 16, 2026

"So as you see it over and over and it continues to reveal itself, then you're going to trust him more and more with that type of situation. And every game is really a learning opportunity for all of us to learn how everybody responds to certain situations as a unit, as an individual, whatever that may be."



The wildness was in direct contrast to the drastic improvement in Williams' completion percentage this year, from 58.1% to 68.7%. A more tangible confirmation than words would be in how Williams comes out Sunday against New Orleans when he is making throws into tighter coverage.



Williams went 15-of-26 for 172 yards with an interception in last year's 26-14 win over New Orleans, one in which Chicago ran for 222 yards.

Dawg... TJ Ward really doesnt like Caleb Williams for some reason... 🤔 #DaBears pic.twitter.com/c7esOPS373 — Bears TikTok Network 🐻⬆️ 🏜 (@BearinVegas) November 18, 2026