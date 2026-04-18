Reacting to Every Bears Pick in Dane Brugler's 7-Round Mock Draft

Teams with real holes in their roster need to address those rather than stick to the old "best available player."

Best available is merely a luxury, even if GMs don't want to admit it. Give any of them a real roster deficiency, and suddenly "best available" conveniently meets up their major needs.

Well-respected NFL draft expert Dane Brugler of The Athletic came up with his full seven-round mock draft, and in it he has not only met Bears needs with top talent but addressed it very thoroughly with a few picks to cover those holes. Perhaps the best-available attitude of Ryan Poles can meet up with those gaps in a way that Brugler has.

Edge Rusher

Brugler perfectly addressed the team's lack of an edge rusher with the first pick at No. 25 with Clemson's T.J. Parker. With this pick, the Bears would be getting an edge who actually did make sacks in college with 21 1/2.

🎥Film Breakdown🎥



🔸T.J. Parker, EDGE - Clemson🔸



▫️6’4 | 263

▫️116 Career pressures

▫️22 Career sacks | 6 Forced fumbles



Very solid edge setter against the run with a DEADLY long arm rush move. pic.twitter.com/FAe15A5k1b — Chris Cooper (@ChrisCooper_NFL) April 2, 2026

The player Brugler picked isn't ideal size, like Auburn edge Keldric Faulk is, but at 6-3 1/2, 263 pounds he is within the size guidelines for defensive coordinator Dennis Allen's scheme. Parker is a better fit than even Austin Booker was at 245 pounds, although Booker has made great strides.

Brugler didn't see them getting the chance to take Toledo safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, who went one pick earlier. So, their biggest lineup need went unaddressed but this would be an ideal addition on the edge and a solid piece in their pass rush rotation. They already have a bigger edge in Dayo Odeyingbo, once he has healed from an Achilles tear. Getting someone who can actually rush the passer as an edge rusher might be a good thing.

T.J. Parker is a DE prospect in the 2026 draft class. He scored a 9.38 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 139 out of 2239 DE from 1987 to 2026.https://t.co/McqovO2r6R pic.twitter.com/yBYHgJtdSI — RAS.football (@MathBomb) April 4, 2026

Defensive tackle

The interior run defense needs a boost. If they're not going to trade for Dexter Lawrence, a real option is the guy with possibly the best nickname in this draft. Brugler had the Bears select "Big Citrus," Iowa State defensive tackle Domonique Orange in Round 2.

While this definitely would improve their run defense, a 6-2 1/2, 322-pound defensive tackle isn't physically along the lines of what Allen's defense has been about. A heavier and shorter interior player is a step in the wrong direction. Versatility is the key word in what Allen seeks with interior defensive linemen. They needed to stop the run and push back the pocket.

What about Big Citrus as a pass rusher?

Domonique Orange (6’2 328) Iowa St.



+ Absorbing double teams

+ Space eater on the interior

+ Strong at the point of attack

+ Power in his hands

+ Good quickness for his size

+ Almost 1,600 snaps played

+ Feldman Freak List with a reported 34” vertical to go along with benching… pic.twitter.com/QPrcuZKvGi — Bengals & Brews (@BengalsBrews) January 21, 2026

"Has been a non-factor as a pass rusher," commented NFL.com's draft expert Lance Zierlein.

It's not a good use of No. 57 in this draft.

The good thing with Brugler's draft is he devoted two picks to defensive tackle, although the second one is way back in Round 7. He had them take Washington's Anterio Thompson with their last pick in Round 7, No. 241 overall.

This would be a solid pick for so late in the draft. It's someone to bring along at the position because of his athletic ability and size. His weight (306) is perfect for the scheme and his height (6-4) lets him disrupt with tipped passes. A 9.38 relative athletic score based partly on his 4.73 40 from the Washington pro day means he's an agile contributor along the front.

☔️ NFL Draft Stories | @zach_durfee + Anterio Thompson are Dawgs ready to Deliver at the next level. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/np0Dos6uel — Washington Football (@UW_Football) April 15, 2026

Thompson, who was at both Iowa and Western Michigan before Washington, didn't play a lot. He was in only 20 games against Big Ten teams. He had 2 1/2 sacks, four tackles for loss and four pass deflections.

He'd be a project, but that's what Round 7 is about, and he is a player who attracted Bears interest.

The #Bears are hosting Washington DL Anterio Thompson on a Top 30 visit. pic.twitter.com/gDWYlUoZVy — Easton Butler (@Easton__Butler) April 13, 2026

Center

The need for someone who takes over from bridge center Garrett Bradbury led Brugler to take two players. Who can blame him? This is an important role, though not quite as urgent as some others. He took Jake Slaughter of Florida in Round 3 at No. 89 and then Kentucky's Jager Burton in Round 7. The team has shown interest in Burton, while Slaughter is highly regarded by Mel Kiper Jr. as his top center for this draft. Pro Football Focus has him No. 2 among centers and grades him about where the Bears took him in this mock, at No. 90.

Burton has attracted plenty of attention in this run up to the draft. It might be wishful thinking for him to be available at No. 239, but the concept is correct by Brugler. Get more than one player to address the problem.

Florida’s Jake Slaughter (#66) can create some serious movement in the run game. Strong inside placement with his hands and doesn’t stop driving his legs.



Tons of experience (2,100+ snaps) and impressive athleticism (88th percentile broad & 80th percentile 10-yard), too. pic.twitter.com/TbAzjT3Z03 — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) April 12, 2026

The Bears had Casey Wiegmann in 1997 and it didn't stop them from drafting eventual six-time Pro Bowl center Olin Kreutz. Wiegmann eventually was traded after he played well for them and had a 15-year career with one Pro Bowl.

In Burton's case, he can play guard as well as center so he helps provide depth.

Jager Burton (6’4 312) Kentucky



+ Versatility and experience playing both guard spots and center

+ Over 2,600 career snaps played

+ 79.5 pass blocking grade in 2025 allowing 12 pressures and 0 sacks

+ Blocking on the move

+ 9.91 relative athletic score

+ Combination blocks

+… pic.twitter.com/Em7Tqt1MEg — Bengals & Brews (@BengalsBrews) March 23, 2026

Safety

While Brugler had the right idea in Round 2, he missed on the player at No. 60 overall by taking South Carolina's Jalen Kilgore as a safety.

Kilgore was a college slot cornerback. Now, it is true Allen likes converting DBs to fit his need, but Kilgore appears too big to be an effective slot cornerback in the NFL. So safety might look like a good place for him. Kilgore is definitely a safety's size at 6-1, 211, but he hasn't excelled in pass coverage enough in numerous opportunities to play in the box in college.

He had 157 box snaps and 497 as a slot cornerback. He was graded only 538th out of 897 college cornerbacks last year in coverage, and his grade overall was the same number (69.7) as in his previous season. They'd be taking a third- or fourth-round player at No. 60 with this pick.

Jalen Kilgore is one of the most underrated DBs in this draft.



At 6’1”, 211 with a 4.40, this PBU against Alabama shows exactly why. Ball skills, timing, range, and the instincts to somehow turn a perfectly placed ball into a touchdown-saving play.



I have him as a Day 2 lock in… pic.twitter.com/BL10qq00C9 — Andre D. Schum (@Gridiron_Dre) March 30, 2026

Cornerback

The selection of Ephesians Prysock from Washington is one made with a real purpose in mind. That is to have a replacement for Tyrique Stevenson should he A) leave after this season as a free agent, or, B) suffer more inconsistency. Brugler's pick is an excellent choice for Day 3 of the draft because Prysock has a unique trait that makes him a desired player. He is a 6-foot-3 1/2 cornerback, almost as tall as Nahshon Wright was for them last year.

He had production, ranking No. 180 out of 897 PFF cornerbacks graded in coverage, and was 78th as a run defender.

There wouldn't be as much gnashing of teeth over the loss of Wright with Prysock as a cornerback candidate. They would have speedy Zah Frazier, a fifth-round pick last year, and Prysock to challenge Stevenson if he falters, and then possibly be ready to take the job in 2027.

Ephesians Prysock | CB | UW



Tall, long zone corner that excels on the vertical plane. Good speed to carry routes vertically & uses size to squeeze the SL/throwing window. Good zone eyes + reaction to shallow routes.



Physical on re-routes, press, & tackling ball carriers. pic.twitter.com/BvxWaBBKhb — Matt Lane (@Matty_KCSN) March 26, 2026

X: BearsOnSI