Stat Predictions for Bears vs Seahawks Includes Up-and-Down Day for Caleb Williams

Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season saw some crazy finishes and a handful of blowouts, but Monday Night Football should provide a thrilling conclusion to this week's slate of games. The Chicago Bears are set to face the Seattle Seahawks on the road in a game that both teams need in a bad way. The Seahawks are looking to avoid a 4-4 start while the Bears need a win to avoid plummeting to last place in the NFC North.

Before the season started, this game looked like a lock for the Bears to lose. However, the Seahawks have struggled somewhat to start the season while the Bears sit at 5-2 and just swung a blockbuster trade for superstar defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons last week. Now this Monday night matchup has all the looks of a preview of the NFC Championship game in January.

With that in mind, let's get to some stat predictions for this contest of contenders, starting with the quarterback.

1. Caleb Williams: 20-of-33 passing for 210 yards, one touchdown, and one interception

Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams passes against the New England Patriots. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In my Week 8 keys to victory for the Bears, I said that Williams would have to put up another 300-yard passing game in order to beat the Seahawks, but I don't believe he's going to get close to that number. Seattle's defense is arguably the toughest unit he's going to face all year, and he likely can't expect much help from the run game since Kyle Monangai has been ruled out again.

Williams will still make some plays, and his final stat line should be better than any other quarterback who's faced the Seahawks this year, but it won't be anything worth writing home about. Expect him to be under fire quite a bit which will result in one interception and a few close calls that will define an up-and-down performance for No. 18.

2. D'Andre Swift: 16 carries for 55 yards and one touchdown

Chicago Bears RB D'Andre Swift runs the ball against the New England Patriots. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Similar to my prediction for Williams, I expect Swift to put up underwhelming numbers. Monangai's absence will be sorely felt in this one as his hard-charging style of running is exactly what the Bears could use against this dominant defensive front. Instead, Swift will have to try to beat defenders around the edges, and that's a significantly harder task.

Swift won't have his worst day at the office on Monday, but it won't be pretty, either.

3. Jaxon-Smith Njigba: 10 receptions on 12 targets for 170 receiving yards and two touchdowns

Seattle Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba warms up before a game. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the Bears' Week 6 win over the Atlanta Falcons, Chicago managed to stop superstar running back Bijan Robinson, and they did that by keeping him off the field. The offense controlled the clock, raced out to an early lead, and that removed Atlanta's run game from the equation. Don't expect that same tactic to work against the Seattle Seahawks and superstar receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

For one thing, even if the Bears get a big lead early on, that's only going to create more opportunities for Smith-Njigba. And second, the Bears simply do no not have any defensive backs capable of keeping up with the reigning Offensive Player of the Year. He's going to get open early and often and put on a dominating performance against Chicago.

4. Jeffery Simmons: Two sacks and four tackles-for-loss

Tennessee Titans DT Jeffery Simmons stands during the National Anthem. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While it hasn't been officially confirmed yet whether Jeffery Simmons will play in Week 8, general manager Ryan Poles assumes he will and it's almost unfathomable to imagine that he won't. Simmons is too good to keep on the sidelines of such a pivotal game, even though he's only been a member of the team for five days.

With that in mind, I expect him to give Chicago a solid R.O.I. right from the jump, and that includes two sacks and four tackles-for-loss. He'll give Seattle's offensive line absolute fits all night, especially with the unexpected advantage that Seattle's Quentin Nelson trade gives the Bears.

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