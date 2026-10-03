How Bears Will Replace Caleb Williams, 2 Other Injured Starters in Week 4
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The Chicago Bears have three starters set to sit out the Week 4 game against the New York Jets.
Those three starters are Caleb Williams, Braxton Jones and Cam Lewis. Williams and Jones are ruled out, and Lewis is doubtful, which makes him highly unlikely to suit up.
With those three players sidelined, the Bears need replacements. Knowing that, here's how things will look on both sides of the ball against New York.
Bears' Offense
QB: Tyson Bagent
RB: D'Andre Swift
WRs: Luther Burden, Rome Odunze
TEs: Colston Loveland, Cole Kmet
LT: Theo Benedet
LG: Joe Thuney
C: Garrett Bradbury
RG: Jonah Jackson
RT: Darnell Wright
The Bears have been running multiple tight-end sets (12 and 13 personnel) for a shade over 50% of their snaps, which is why we have Kmet listed as a starter. Kalif Raymond is the third wide receiver when Chicago runs three wide receivers sets.
Head coach Ben Johnson has already stated that Benedet will take Jones' place for Week 4. Jones suffered a knee injury last week and has been ruled out for Sunday.
Johnson had floated both Jordan McFadden and Joe Thuney as possible options, but Benedet always made the most sense. After all, he has already played snaps at left tackle this season and the Bears would have had to make two changes upfront if the team opted for Thuney instead.
Ozzy Trapilo probably would have gotten the nod if he was ready, but the 2025 second-round pick is still ramping up in his return from a torn patellar tendon.
Johnson did not want to name the team's starting quarterback for Week 4, but the decision has since leaked.
According to Dan Wiederer of The Athletic, the Bears are set to start Bagent over Case Keenum.
Bagent is the team's real No. 2 quarterback but didn't start in Week 3 because he didn't have enough time to prepare due to being in the concussion protocol.
Johnson has stated he believes that Bagent is one of the best 32 quarterbacks in the NFL, which goes to show how highly the Bears think of him.
Bears' defense
DEs: Montez Sweat, Dayo Odeyingbo
DTs: Grady Jarrett, Kentavius Street
LBs: Devin Bush, T.J. Edwards
CBs: Jaylon Johnson, Tyrique Stevenson, Malik Muhammad (slot)
S: Dillon Thieneman, Xavier Woods
We're not sure if it was because Stevenson wasn't 100% or if there was simply a changing of the guard, but Muhammad played 40 of his 44 snaps on the boundary in place of Stevenson last week. Meanwhile, Lewis was the primary slot cornerback.
From there, Woods will play at safety alongside Thieneman, where the veteran was deployed last week.
Things could get even more interesting in Week 5, as Kyler Gordon looks set to return to action from the PUP list after he logged three full practices during the week.
Once Gordon is fully ramped up, he should take over in the slot, in which case the Bears should move Muhammad outside full time, leaving Stevenson out in the cold, at least for now, as Johnson remains vulnerable due to his poor start to the season.
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Mike Moraitis is a freelance writer who has covered the NFL for major outlets such as Sports Illustrated and The Sporting News. He has previously written for USA TODAY Sports Media Group and FanSided, and got his start in sports media at Bleacher Report.