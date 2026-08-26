The Good and Not So Good From Chicago Bears' 18th Practice of Training Camp

Another day, another training camp practice in the books for the Chicago Bears, who had their 19th session in total on Wednesday.

It was a very light practice for the Bears, who only did mostly seven-on-seven and special teams work in the non-padded session. Business will pick up on Thursday, though, as the Tennessee Titans will host Chicago for a joint session.

Because of the abbreviated practice that lasted under an hour, there isn't too much to discuss from the session, so our latest "good and not so good" is short.

However, there were some massively important injury updates to discuss involving two key players on the offensive side of the ball. And, in what is pure 2026 Bears training camp fashion, there was less than ideal injury news, also.

Good: Burden, Wright among returning players

Chicago Bears offensive tackle Darnell Wright (58) walks on he field during Training Camp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Some great news on the Bears' injury front on Wednesday, as Luther Burden returned to practice for the first time since suffering a groin injury earlier this month.

According to The Athletic's Dan Wiederer, Burden did individual work only, but it's still a huge step in the right direction for him.

In addition to Burden, Darnell Wright was also present for the session after leaving Tuesday's practice early with an arm issue, and he did team work.

Along with Burden and Wright, Elijah Hicks and Keyshaun Elliott, both of whom were activated off the PUP list on Tuesday, took part in their first practice of camp. Hicks took part in seven-on-seven work while Elliott was doing individual work.

We'll also note that Malik Muhammad practiced after leaving the session the day before, per Josh Buckhalter of Clocker Sports.

Positive injury news for the Bears — imagine that.

Not so good: Booker, Dexter among absences

Chicago Bears defensive end Austin Booker (94) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Booker did not play in preseason Week 2, nor did he participate in the team's previous practice on Tuesday, and he was absent again Wednesday, ESPN's Courtney Cronin reported. It isn't clear what Booker is dealing with at this moment.

Along with Booker, Dexter was not taking part in practice. He left the Tuesday session early with a trainer, although it isn't clear why.

Dexter was the subject of a trade rumor not long after he exited the practice, so that's something to keep an eye on.

Mason Williams of NWI.com revealed that Dontae Manning, Hayden Large, Tony Fields and Ruben Hyppolite were also sidelined. Joey Thuney and Grady Jarrett had vet days.

Recent free-agent signing Marcus Davenport still hasn't practiced since he inked his one-year deal. Head coach Ben Johnson said Davenport needed to ramp up before taking the field, so he's probably still in the process of doing that.

Good: A better day in 7-on-7 work

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears' offense had a brutal showing during seven-on-seven work on Tuesday, as Caleb Williams saw five of six passes fall incomplete during one series.

But it was a better performance for the unit on Wednesday.

Mason Williams writes that Williams went 4-of-6 during the period and ended it with a touchdown pass to Jahdae Walker.

Nothing earth-shattering there, but we'll take it after how bad the unit was the day before.