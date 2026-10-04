The Good, Bad, and Ugly From Bears Win Over Jets: Kyle Monangai Emerges, Gets Injured

The Bears won an ugly game against the Jets at Soldier Field on Sunday, but the 23-12 Week 4 win wasn't all bad for Chicago.

Operating without starting quarterback Caleb Williams, the Bears produced 492 yards of offense and had possession of the ball for more than 42 minutes.

Still, there were some bad, and yes, ugly, happenings on Sunday.

The Good: Kyle Monangai and Rome Odunze Emerge

Oct 4, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (25) reacts after a play against the New York Jets during the second quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kyle Monangai was the workhorse back against New York, carrying the ball 30 times and turning that high volume into 146 rushing yards and two touchdown runs.

While he had a 100-yard outing against the Panthers in Week 1, Monangai didn't see a meaningful snap increase over the weeks that followed.

Rome Odunze had his most memorable performance of the season himself, hauling in six of his seven targets and turning them into 94 yards. Four of those catches gained a first down for Chicago.

Odunze had more yards in Week 4 than his last two performances combined. Kalif Raymond was able to pick up the slack, but Odunze was expected to be a bigger piece of the puzzle. It looks like Odunze is finally serving in that role.

The Bad: Tyson Bagent Proves He Can't Lead a Deep Playoff Run

The box score does Tyson Bagent a lot of favors. His passing line could've included four interceptions, not just one, if penalties hadn't bailed him out.

In the first quarter, the Bears couldn't punch it in the end zone on four downs at the goal line and came up empty in their first red zone trip.

Bagent ran the offense efficiently otherwise, but the sooner Williams returns, the better.

Chicago can win regular season games with Bagent running the show, but it's not a true contender if Williams' hamstring issues persist.

The Ugly: Kyle Monangai's Injury May Put Load Back on D'Andre Swift

Just as it seemed the Bears' two-back attack was at its strongest, Monangai left the fourth quarter with a thumb injury. Ben Johnson couldn't verify postgame how it'd affect Monangai's availability.

It's a massive blow to a backfield that just can't seem to catch any injury breaks right now.

D'Andre Swift is back under the gun expected to carry the load if Monangai misses any time from this thumb injury.

Outside of their loss to the Falcons, the Packers run defense has held up so far. Green Bay looms next Sunday at Lambeau Field.