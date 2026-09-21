Vikings DC Brian Flores' Gamble Hit the Jackpot Against the Bears in Week 2

Brian Flores now has a winning record as the Vikings' defensive coordinator against Ben Johnson since the latter became the head coach of the Bears. Flores went up 2-1 in the series after Minnesota's 9-3 victory over Chicago in Week 2.

While the headlines will revolve around Caleb Williams' hamstring injury in the fourth quarter, Flores' gameplan was containing the quarterback to just 138 yards on 15/26 passing and an interception before that.

Flores, despite knowing that Williams is better against heavy blitzing than max coverage, still sent blitzes on over 81% of dropbacks.

There was no adequate response. Williams couldn't find his receivers on quick hot routes in response to the pressure. The weather didn't benefit the Bears, as was expected.

Besides Flores' brilliant play-calling, Johnson believes there were plenty of self-inflicted wounds for his team, as well.

Ben Johnson: 'We Had Too Many Penalties'

Johnson's offense had six first-half penalties. Center Garrett Bradbury had four of them on his own. Johnson blamed the team shooting themselves in the foot for the loss without singling Bradbury out.

Shooting themselves in the foot also included two turnovers; a Byron Murphy interception of Williams, and a D'Andre Swift fumble. It also included going 0/3 in the red zone.

“Overall, you look at what got us in the first half offensively; we had way too many penalties,” Johnson told reporters postgame. “I think we had seven in the first half, really threw us off course a little bit and against good defense like that, you just can’t shoot yourself in the foot. We had way too many turnovers.

“The blocked field goal hurts, and then we had missed red zone opportunities, just as a whole."

Bears Offense Does 180 After Making History

With inclement weather, the same level of scoring shouldn't have been expected as the historic 59-point outburst against the Panthers in Week 1.

Still, it was a dramatic free-fall for Chicago from a week ago to score just three points.

Flores proved his gamesmanship in the win, while Johnson's offenses showed enough cracks in the foundation to worry about this team moving forward. Especially if Williams' injury is a long-term setback.

A star-studded Eagles defense looms next week on Monday Night Football. After two letdown performances against the Commanders in Week 1 and Titans in Week 2, Vic Fangio's group could be due for a redemption game.

So is Johnson's offense. We'll see which side gets it together as the Bears scramble to find a new identity without Williams.