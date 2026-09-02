Where Every Chicago Bears Roster Cut Landed After 53-Man Deadline

The Chicago Bears finalized their 53-man roster on Sunday by cutting a slew of players.

In all, the Bears released eight players who became free agents immediately and were free to sign with other teams. The Bears have since brought most of those players back, either on the practice squad or 53-man roster.

Chicago also waived over 20 other players who were then subject to waivers the next day. Only one of those players landed on the 53-man roster of another team, while three others landed on a practice squad of another team.

Here's a full breakdown of where all of the Bears' roster cuts landed after being let go by Chicago a few days ago.

Players re-signed to Bears' 53-man roster

Chicago Bears defensive tackle James Lynch (97) blocks a pass against Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DL James Lynch

LB Jack Sanborn

The Bears brought back Lynch and Sanborn after clearing space by placing safety Coby Bryant and tight end Hayden Large on injured reserve.

Large and Bryant have to miss at least the first four games, but we know that Bryant is going to miss most or all of the 2026 season. It isn't clear what Large is dealing with and how long he'll be out for.

Lynch was a standout during the preseason and gives the Bears some versatility with his ability to play on the interior and on the edge. Sanborn should slot in as LB4 until rookie Keyshaun Elliott gets his feet wet, and the veteran will help on special teams, too.

Players who landed on Bears practice squad

Chicago Bears wide receiver Kaden Davis (27) runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals in the second half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

RB Salvon Ahmed

WR Scotty Miller

WR Kaden Davis

WR JP Richardson

TE Stephen Carlson

OL Kyle Hergel

OL Caden Barnett

DL Marcus Davenport

LB Wayne Matthews III

DB Deantre Prince

DB Marlen Sewell

The Bears' practice squad is made up of 11 players who were on the team's offseason roster before being cut.

Three others, former Minnesota Vikings running back Zavier Scott, former Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle Christian Jones and former Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Buddy Johnson, were released by other teams.

Ahmed, Davis and Davenport were all viewed as possible 53-man roster players, but Ahmed lost out to Roschon Johnson and the numbers crunch with the Bears only carrying five wideouts was Davis' downfall. Davenport signed late in training camp and is ramping up to get on the practice field.

The Bears still have two practice squad spots open, as the team is allowed to sign a total of 16 players to it. We expect those spots to be filled in the next day or so.

Players signed to other teams

Chicago Bears offensive tackle Kiran Amegadjie (72) after a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

OT Mason Murphy - New Orleans Saints (53)

OT Kiran Amegadjie - Philadelphia Eagles (PS)

OT Jedrick Wills - Buffalo Bills (PS)

CB Terell Smith - Washington Commanders (PS)

Murphy was the biggest surprise of this group, as he was claimed off waivers by the New Orleans Saints and was the only Bears cut to make it onto a 53-man roster. Murphy was an undrafted free-agent signing of the Bears and didn't make much noise this offseason, which is why we were surprised he was claimed.

Amegadjie, Wills and Smith were all added to practice squads. Wills and Amegadjie were once in competition for the left tackle spot and their roster spots were pretty much doomed the second Ozzy Trapilo was activated from the PUP list early. Smith had a strong preseason finale but wasn't able to overcome all the time he missed during training camp and the preseason due to injury.

Players waived with injury designations

Cleveland Browns wide receiver KC Concepcion (1) runs in for a touchdown against Chicago Bears linebacker Ruben Hyppolite II (47) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DB Beanie Bishop

LB Ruben Hyppolite

DB Dontae Manning

All three of these players have since reverted to injured reserve, so they are technically still with the team. If Bishop, Hyppolite and Manning aren't dealing with season-ending injuries, look for all three to reach an injury settlement with Chicago at some point.

Bishop, who notched a pair of picks in one of the Bears' preseason games, is suspended for the first three games, so he might have a tough time finding a new home.

Hyppolite was a fourth-round pick of the Bears in 2025 and was likely to be cut had he not gotten injured. Chalk Hyppolite up as another Bears draft miss.

As for Manning, he showed some flashes in the preseason but had a fair amount of struggles, also. We wouldn't be surprised to see him back in Chicago at some point.

Players still available

Chicago Bears wide receiver Maurice Alexander (13) runs with the ball after a made catch against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR Maurice Alexander

OL Wesley French

LB Antonio Grier

TE Qadir Ismail

DB Anthony Johnson

WR Omari Kelly

OL Jaren Kump

DL Jeremiah Martin

QB Miller Moss

LB Jon Rhattigan

DB William Wright

We were surprised the Bears decided to keep JP Richardson over Alexander, as the latter had a strong preseason showing.

There were no other surprises that stand out from this list. We would have liked to see the Bears get a longer look at Kump, but keeping Hergel gives Chicago a bit more experience and Barnett was someone the Bears really liked when they signed him as an undrafted free agent.