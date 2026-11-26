The time-honored tradition of the Detroit Lions squaring off against the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day will continue on Thursday when the two teams meet for a Week 12 showdown at Ford Field.

The Bears and Lions have squared off 32 times on Thanksgiving Day previously, with the last matchup occurring in 2024, when Detroit beat Chicago, 23-20, which led to the firing of Matt Eberflus.

For this year's matchup, the NFL will have a halftime performer for fans to enjoy as they munch on whatever pre-Thanksgiving dinner food they might have.

Here's a look at who is on the docket for halftime of the Lions-Bears game on Thursday.

Who is Bears vs. Lions halftime performer?

Hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan performs during halftime in game four of the 2026 NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is none other than the infamous rap group, Wu-Tang Clan.

The group features nine members, including RZA, GZA, Inspectah Deck, U-God, Ghostface Killah, Method Man, Raekwon, Masta Killa and Cappadonna, who is the newest addition to the group after ODB passed away in 2004.

Since its first album titled "Enter the Wu-Tang: 36 Chambers" that was released in 1993, Wu-Tang Clan has seen global popularity and its fan base spans multiple generations of people.

That album featured hits including "Protect Ya Neck," "C.R.E.A.M," and "Can It Be All So Simple."

While it might seem odd to have a Staten Island-based group doing the halftime show in Detroit, where so many great artists have come out of, there is no question Wu-Tang's popularity and success justifies the choice that was made by the two executive producers for the show, rapper Eminem and President of Shady Records, Paul Rosenberg.

This isn't the first time Wu-Tang has been tabbed to perform at a sporting event. In fact, we saw them perform at the NBA Finals halftime show during Game 4.

What to expect from the performance

Hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan performs during halftime in game four of the 2026 NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rosenberg hinted there might be a few surprises during Wu-Tang's performance.

"We often like to do things that are both exciting and unexpected. A Wu-Tang Clan Thanksgiving performance in Detroit certainly fits that description!" Rosenberg said. "Both Eminem and myself have been Wu fans since the early 90's along with a whole generation of Detroit football fans, and we are honored to bring them to this year's stage."

Wu-Tang member, U-God, also hinted there is something special in store, but wouldn't go into detail.

"But what's gonna happen? I can't tell ya. I can't reveal the magic, baby! But it is gonna be magical," he said.

Eminem and Jack White perform during halftime of the game between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Along with Wu-Tang performing its own hits, perhaps we'll get a cameo from Eminem.

Last year, Jack White headlined the show, but he was joined by Eminem on stage to perform a mash-up of "Hello Operator" and "Till I collapse" before closing with "Seven Nation Army."

An Eminem and Wu-Tang Clan collab for this year's halftime show would be electric.

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